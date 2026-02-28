History’s ghost: Return of shock and awe in West Asia

The context is laced with irony and history. On Saturday, as US and Israeli forces bombed Iran, Donald J Trump asked Iranians to oust the authoritarian regime and seize control. The seeds of authoritarian misery were originally propagated by the US and the UK. In I953, the CIA and the MI6 orchestrated Operation Ajax to crown the authoritarian Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as the monarch. Mohammed Mossadegh, duly nominated by the Iranian Majlis, was ousted as he promised the nationalisation of oil companies, especially the Anglo Iranian Oil Company that is now known as BP.

Karma turned up in 1979. The Shah found himself in the crosshairs of a revolution engineered in Paris that had granted refuge to Ayatollah Khomeini. The tragedy of Iran is that every few decades, regimes that arrived with the promise of liberty actually tightened the shackles on people. If the Shah unleashed his secret police Savak on the people, the Ali Khamenei regime has used IRGC’s Intelligence Organisation for political retribution.

The military campaign is not without its share of ironies. In the 1970s, Richard Nixon designed the gendarme doctrine to dominate regions using local powers, without putting American boots on the ground. To sustain the Shah’s rule as a ‘regional gendarme’ the US pumped dollars. Even today, Iran’s air force flies F14 Tomcat jets last seen in Top Gun, F4 Phantoms and F5 fighters, besides Bell 212 copters. The bunkers being scoped by missiles on the Zagros mountain range, home to home to Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, were designed by the US to serve the Shah. The assets being vapourised were built with US dollars.

The missiles over the skies in West Asia illustrate the yo-yo of diplomatic imagination. For decades, Tehran and Washington have circled the other in a dangerous dance of covert operations, cyber attacks, proxy clashes and sanctions. Iran designated the US as ‘the regime of Satan’ and the US put Iran on ‘the axis of evil’. Diplomacy did light up hope at times—the 2015 nuclear deal abbreviated as JCPOA, promised a rule-based path for Iran’s reintegration into the global economy.