Tariff test: How Trump plans to win even if he loses

There is an old maxim about casinos and players—the house never loses. Last week, punters who placed bets on Polymarket.com correctly predicting an invasion of Venezuela learnt that the “snatch and extract” mission doesn’t qualify as an invasion and therefore doesn’t trigger payouts. Even as the issue is being debated, punters are placing their chips predicting the outcome of tariffs case in the US Supreme Court. Only 23 percent—less than one in four—believe the court will rule in favour of Trump’s tariffs. The punters will know next week if they lost their shirts or won, and will collect their payouts.

The one-time owner of Trump Taj Mahal and many other casinos plans to continue to collect. Donald J Trump is planning on winning even if he loses the court case. The war room of the US president is ready with a parade of options—plans B to Z. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, effectively the quarterback of Trump’s economic war room, said, “What is not in doubt is our ability to continue collecting tariffs at roughly the same level,” even if the justices strike them down.

On January 14, the US Supreme Court is expected to rule on case No 24-1287, Learning Resources Inc & Petitioners vs Donald J Trump, President of the United States, et al. The Trump administration used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on imports. The IEEPA allows the US president to address declared emergencies concerning “unusual and extraordinary” threats to national security, foreign policy, or the economy, including the authority to “regulate” or “prohibit” imports. The crux: no president in the past 50 years has used the law to “impose tariffs—let alone the sweeping worldwide tariffs”.