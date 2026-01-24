Budget 2026 must Trump-proof India’s economy

There is a new term for volatile uncertainty in the post-Davos world. It is spelt TRUMP. Economic security matters—more so when whims are weaponised, super imperialism arrives dressed in past and imagined grievances and a US president levies tariffs because his claim of brokering peace is not validated. The rules-based world order—always a cartel of the West—a convenient, useful fiction in the best of times, stands exposed. Even this very flawed model is, to paraphrase Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, facing a rupture.

Context matters for politics and economic policy. Next Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2026 Budget in one of the most challenging global and domestic settings. It is true that India is likely to end the year with 7.4 percent GDP growth.

However, there is no disputing the distress in employment-intensive sectors and sustainability following the advent of artificial intelligence-enabled commerce.

The data illustrates the fault lines. The rupee has fallen from 86 per dollar to over 91.95 in a year. Net foreign direct investment is down. Sell-off by foreign institutional investors—Rs 29,000 crore this month—pushes the rupee down and the falling rupee triggers further sell-off. Private consumption is verily K-shaped.

IT services is the largest formal employer and consumption accelerator. India’s top five IT companies added just 17 net employees in the first nine months of 2025-26. Home sales are down 14 percent in major metros. Houses priced below Rs 75 lakh, which constituted 60 percent of sales, are now at 32 percent, while those priced above Rs 40 crore jumped 66 percent in 2025.