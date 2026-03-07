Trump’s war-a-lago traps world on the ides of march

As the world heads towards the Ides of March, it is yet to be informed about the rationale for the war. Yes, there is speculation about Epstein files, echoes of Wag the Dog and other theories. Beyond the speculation: why, and why now? Team Trump has blathered around the question. Trump said Iran planned to attack while it was in talks. Secretary Marco Rubio admitted Israel planned a strike, but the US couldn’t stop it. So, a pre-emptive strike then. By the end of the week the ‘why’ was about Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missiles. That’s curious since, in June 2025, Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear sites had been obliterated.

Now that we have the why out of the way, let’s look at what the objective is. Trump posted, “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” And that Trump will choose the leader. Iran said it was no longer looking to negotiate. The standoff could end in one of three scenarios—total surrender, continuation of regime in Venezuela model, and total chaos. The only concession Iran has offered is not to target neighbours. Trump is yet to find a Delcy Rodriguez in Iran. The spectre of chaos—in a nation of 90 million aggrieved people torn asunder—haunts the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

History is replete with instances of nations led by leaders intoxicated with hubris diving into disasters. In the 1800s, after invading Portugal, Napoleon decided to conquer Spain. The Spanish collaborated with guerrillas and British forces and tied down the French army all the way till 1814. Napoleon dubbed the campaign ‘the Spanish ulcer’ from which he never healed.

Hubris trips regimes in modern times too. The regime change of 1953—orchestrated by the US and the UK—had virtually failed before it was propped by CIA operative Kermit Roosevelt Jr. Roosevelt bribed the Iranian resistance to install the Shah. Every attempt by the US since World War II has ended badly—in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, where it replaced the Taliban with the Taliban.