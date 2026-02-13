Let them live like a child with a sense of belonging

Mental health issues among children are becoming increasingly prevalent. Community studies in India estimate the prevalence of psychiatric disorders at around 6%, while school-based studies frequently report rates exceeding 20%. The most common conditions include anxiety, conduct disorders, oppositional disorders, depression, and ADHD. Beyond these diagnostic labels, mental health professionals frequently encounter children exhibiting behavioural issues rooted in a lack of belongingness to their social and nurturing environments.

Estranged children

A twelve-year-old boy who ran away from home was brought in for mental health intervention. He was going through a period of academic decline after developing a tendency toward increased screen time indulgence. He was a good student before that. Hence, parents imposed controls on screen time. In response to harsh parental controls, the child exhibited significant oppositional behaviour and physical aggression, eventually fleeing with a sum of money. He returned only after his funds were exhausted, citing feelings of alienation stemming from the disciplinary conflict.

This case serves as an example of how discipline, when implemented without creating a feeling of belongingness, can result in severe adverse reactions. Many living in adverse family and social situations go through the same feeling. Their search for a place where they feel safe and comfortable may drive them to dangerous behaviours.

The tragic incident in Ghaziabad, where three minor girls jumped from a flat to their deaths, raises serious concerns about the environments our children inhabit. Interestingly, the theme for this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is ‘This is My Place’. This theme emphasises the importance of creating inclusive, nurturing environments where children feel safe, valued, and supported—whether at home, in school, or within their community.