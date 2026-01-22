RETIRE, RECHARGE AND REDISCOVER

In a session to prepare employees of an organisation due for retirement, a person raised concerns about the probable depreciation of status he may encounter in life after bidding farewell to his job. Birth is not by one’s choice, and nobody knows when death will come. But the retirement age is known at the time one gets a job. How many prepare financially and psychologically for life after retirement?

Resist devaluation

The mandatory retirement age doesn’t necessarily reflect a decline in one’s skills or abilities. With increased longevity and better health, many people can continue working effectively. For those with a vibrant mindset and skills, forced retirement can be a burden. Those who secure opportunities for continued work elsewhere based on their experience are fortunate. Not all get this fortune. There is a need for an action plan to address the challenges of retirement.

Being a working person and a retiree are indeed perceived differently. Life without a job or income will be a struggle for many. Pension benefits provide some comfort. Retirees from high-respect roles, such as the police, might feel the loss of status a pinch harder. Amidst feelings of inadequacy, many forget that their working years are a valuable asset they can cherish.

The negative impact is greater if you auto-suggest depreciation and devaluation. You build self-esteem – if you value your achievements and positives, there is no depreciation. Instil affirmations like “I am still me, even after retirement.” On this positive vibe, one can craft a productive post-retirement life.