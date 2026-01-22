RETIRE, RECHARGE AND REDISCOVER

In a session to prepare employees of an organisation due for retirement, a person raised concerns about the probable depreciation of status he may encounter in life after bidding farewell to his job. Birth is not by one’s choice, and nobody knows when death will come. But the retirement age is known at the time one gets a job. How many prepare financially and psychologically for life after retirement?
Resist devaluation
The mandatory retirement age doesn’t necessarily reflect a decline in one’s skills or abilities. With increased longevity and better health, many people can continue working effectively. For those with a vibrant mindset and skills, forced retirement can be a burden. Those who secure opportunities for continued work elsewhere based on their experience are fortunate. Not all get this fortune. There is a need for an action plan to address the challenges of retirement.
Being a working person and a retiree are indeed perceived differently. Life without a job or income will be a struggle for many. Pension benefits provide some comfort. Retirees from high-respect roles, such as the police, might feel the loss of status a pinch harder. Amidst feelings of inadequacy, many forget that their working years are a valuable asset they can cherish.
The negative impact is greater if you auto-suggest depreciation and devaluation. You build self-esteem – if you value your achievements and positives, there is no depreciation. Instil affirmations like “I am still me, even after retirement.” On this positive vibe, one can craft a productive post-retirement life.
Replace idleness with a routine
When you are working, life is structured around your job – activities, routine, everything is in sync. Retire, and that routine is gone. Suddenly, time is abundant, and that is a challenge. Idling won’t help – it will impact mental and physical health. But if you fill your time with stuff you like, retirement can be happy.
Scan your interests, find engaging activities. Maybe you have always wanted to garden, do social work, or read more? Pitch in with household chores, spend time with grandkids, help with their studies, or just chill with them. Make time for walks, meet friends, and try relaxation exercises.
Build a decent daily routine and make retirement life fulfilling. In a passionate drive to get engaged somehow, retired persons jump into business or ventures they are not familiar with. At an age when new learning is slow, this may be risky. Do such things only after proper evaluation and good thinking.
Make new social circles
At work, a social circle gradually evolves, and coworkers become best friends. Daily face-to-face interactions let you share joys and struggles. You bond over breaks and working hours. Retirement takes away this shared space created over the years. Staying connected with the same circle in the same way will be tough. Yet be determined to stay in bond.
Retirement demands building new social spaces to beat the loneliness of retired life and old age. Explore residence associations, social service groups, or hobbies. Use your skills to make friends that never retire.
Mindset is key. If one feels trapped in loneliness or worthlessness, and the resentments for lack of regular contact with old friends, there will be struggles to connect with new friends. Don’t let that happen!
Plan for reasonable financial independence
Retirement can be tough without a pension or regular income, and the financial difficulties of the elderly are real. Some rely on grown-up children, but it is a hit or miss. The smart move is to plan finances early, during your working years, to ensure a decent income post-retirement. Connect with a reliable finance planner early. Ensure to get a health insurance cover early.
Stay fit mentally and physically
Prioritising health is crucial. Many after retirement tend to slack off on health care, often dealing with lifestyle diseases like diabetes or hypertension casually. Some neglect medicines and exercise, leading to complications and unwanted hospital stays. The focus should be on prevention through treatment adherence and age-appropriate lifestyle changes. Have regular monitoring of health by a physician. A stitch in time may save nine. Also, stay away from addictive habits like alcoholism and substance abuse.
If the changes in routine, social roles, and financial stability due to retirement are not tackled effectively, well-being will be threatened. Mental health issues, especially depression and anxiety, are common among retired employees in India, with studies indicating significantly high prevalence. Those retirees with a pension and other benefits often fare better. Age-related issues like a decline in memory functions and other social disadvantages add to misery. Motivate them to seek professional mental health support when needed.
Celebrate retired life
Retired life is not a jobless and wageless existence. This is to be transformed as celebration of life. They deserve it after spending the best years in life in work for family and society. Let’s keep retirees’ self-esteem flying high by being respectful and appreciative of their contributions.
Encourage them to dive into fulfilling activities and hobbies. For those without a pension, a little support – like a monthly pocket money – will be a gesture of acceptance. Let them recharge, rediscover, redefine and be happy.