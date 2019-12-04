Home Opinions

Go local, go green

Food accounts for 48 per cent of the environmental impacts on land and 70 per cent on water resources.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Food accounts for 48 per cent of the environmental impacts on land and 70 per cent on water resources. This covers dairy, meat and other processed food all of which are increasing rapidly as countries develop and incomes rise. When it comes to sustainable food, there are aspects of it that range from agriculture, distribution, transportation, preservation and of course, organic farming.

Typical agricultural practices can have ramifications on the land and environment through declining water tables, chemical leaching, chemical runoff, soil erosion, land degradation, loss in biodiversity, and other ecological concerns. The answer seemingly lies in local, seasonal and organic farming techniques which address these issues. A sustainable means of acquiring food is to purchase locally, seasonally grown fruits and vegetables.

Doing so minimises the carbon footprint by optimising transport as well. Local, small-scale farming operations typically utilise more sustainable methods of agriculture than conventional farming systems. Decreased tillage, nutrient cycling, fostered biodiversity and reduced chemical pesticide and fertiliser applications all contribute positively to the environment. These vegetables and fruits are also grown and harvested within their suitable growing season. Local, seasonal produce is typically fresher, unprocessed and therefore proves to be more nutritious. It won’t require chemicals for preservation or plastic wrapping which is usually the case for long-distance shipping and handling of produce.

Organic farming is a rapidly emerging trend in the sustainable food industry. As per the definition of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), “organic farming is a system which avoids or largely excludes the use of synthetic inputs (such as fertilisers, pesticides, hormones, feed additives etc) and to the maximum extent feasible rely upon crop rotations, crop residues, animal manures, off-farm organic waste and biological system of nutrient mobilization and plant protection”.

It is described as an ecological production management system that promotes and enhances biodiversity, biological cycles, and biological activity in the soil. Techniques such as crop rotation, compost, green manure and biological pest control all are part of the organic farming framework. While it can be argued that farming in India has historically been organic, it is safe to say that a majority of the produce in the country today contains some form of manufactured fertilisers, pesticides and that most dairy contains growth hormones in it.

But what truly is the impact of your food choices on the environment? We have to realise that every time we decide to buy any product — we are actually voting for a larger cause. We are affirming that as a consumer we want to buy organic produce. This may cost us more today, but by voting to buy that over the regular stuff we are encouraging the farming of more organic produce.

We are sending the message to the market that there is a need for more such produce. In fact, we are setting up the supply and demand for organic, local and seasonal produce. We must be aware of where our food comes from, how it is grown and harvested. When it comes to eating healthy and keeping the planet safe at the same time, think local, seasonal and organic for your home and family, these are made on the planet and consumed by our bodies, and we need the health of both in order to be holistically healthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp