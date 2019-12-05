Home Opinions

Battling Bills and burgers

Passing of the Bill in spite of what people have had to say about it is the violence.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dedicated to all the trans people, all the gender non-conforming people, all the outsiders and the others that have had their life stopped, halted, ended, constrained due to violence. You/We/I deserve more,” reads the first page of the script for Burgerz. Performance artist Travis Alabanza became obsessed with burgers after someone threw one at them and shouted a transphobic slur — the obsession has resulted  in the play Burgerz that exposes our own complicity as a society  in the violence experienced by trans and gender non-conforming bodies.

I watched Burgerz a few days ago, came out crying and bought myself a copy of the script. Burgers are hardly the go-to street food in a land that has an abundance of roadside barotta and biryani, but the relevance of Burgerz (the play) to us is indisputable because it is about the fault lines as much as it is about food. More so now than ever before, if we looked at the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 passed by the Rajya Sabha last week as the flung burger.

Passing of the Bill in spite of what people have had to say about it is the violence. The Bill itself is the violence against the very people it claims to protect. The Bill is also violence because it violates directly the NALSA judgement it was born out of. The silence that we have maintained about this Bill that affects thousands of people even as we have screamed our hearts out in the last week for violators of one body to be given capital punishment is the violence of cis-persons who have otherwise been sloganeering at pride marches, of those that celebrated the decriminalising of homosexuality last year, of companies and organisations that converted their logos to rainbows, of movements and revolutions that transpersons of long been a part of.

The Bill is the burger and the box it comes in. The box that promises the burger, but a disappointing one. The box that tries to pack bodies into it even as it squishes them and oozes blood on the side, the box that claims to cover, to protect, but only closes in and confines, the box that promises new space that in actuality is boundaries been drawn. “What came first?” asks Travis, “The Burger or the Box for the Burger. Man or Woman. Or the cages made for man and woman. The person free from man or woman. Or the person in charge of capturing the person free from man or woman.” The answer is clear — the Bill was never meant to accommodate those wanting to stay out of the boxes, in fact it draws up a new box for them.

The important thing to note is that someone threw a burger at Travis and shouted a transphobic slur. It is not someone here, it is the state and the Bill is the burger and the box. The state got the order all wrong, but can we hang the state? No, we can’t, but we may as well reject the burger and demand another one that does the meat, the sauce, the bun and the box right. When someone threw a burger at Travis Alabanza in broad daylight over a hundred people saw and did nothing. Will we be silent and complicit in the violence that is the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 or will we speak up and break the cis-tem? I have written to the President. Will you ask him not to sign on the Bill too? Your answer is who you really are.

archanaa seker

seker.archanaa@gmail.com

The writer is a city-based activist,in-your-face feminist and a media glutton

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp