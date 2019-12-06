Bidding bye to binge-eating

Divya PurushoTham By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binge Eating Disorder (BED) is a common eating disorder wherein people are diagnosed with few behaviours like eating too much even when they are not hungry, eating more rapidly than normal, feeling of guilt and distress. This is more of a psychological condition.

Occasionally overeating in a get-together or a party is not considered as binge eating. If the occurrence is more than four times a week, then it will be tagged as mild binge eating disorder. The condition is extreme if the occurrence is more than 14 times a week.

Binge eating may be because of genetics, gender (more common in women), body image, emotional stress, depression and anxiety. BED can have negative effects on body weight, self-esteem, overall physical and mental health. With proper guidance and treatment, this can be treated for a healthy long life.

Dos and don’ts

Record what you eat: Start noting down what you eat, when and how much you eat. This will help to track unhealthy foods and also helps in maintaining or losing weight.

Eat small meals at regular intervals: Eating small frequent levels helps in maintaining the blood glucose level and improved energy level. This will also prevent overeating.

Get good sleep: Lack of sleep also leads to irregular eating habits, ensure you have six to eight hours of sleep every day.

Indulge in a physical activity: Physical activity can help in maintaining body weight, improve body image and also reduced stress and anxiety.

Be stress-free: To come out of the emotional trauma, divert yourself in other recreational activities which you like or talk with friends or meditate.

Do not skip breakfast: Filling up on good quality of food in the beginning of the day will help you feel fuller and reduce craving during the day.

More protein and fibre: Include more of protein- and fibre-rich foods in your meal. Or snack on nuts and fruits; this will keep you satiated for a long time.

Clean kitchen: Avoid stocking up junk foods and processed foods in the kitchen. Replace them with healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, nuts and dry fruits. This will improve your dietary habits and reduce the risk of binge eating.

Stay hydrated: Keep yourself hydrated and drink more water throughout the day. Increased water intake has been linked to decreased hunger and calorie intake

Eat slowly: Chew and enjoy what you eat. Also listen to your body’s signals and

pay attention to it. This will help in recognising when you are hungry and when you are not.

Do not skip meals: Follow a regular eating schedule and stick to the same to avoid overeating or eating at odd times.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic