Home Opinions

Bidding bye to binge-eating

Occasionally overeating in a get-together or a party is not considered as binge eating.

Published: 06th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binge Eating Disorder (BED) is a common eating disorder wherein people are diagnosed with few behaviours like eating too much even when they are not hungry, eating more rapidly than normal, feeling of guilt and distress. This is more of a psychological condition.

Occasionally overeating in a get-together or a party is not considered as binge eating. If the occurrence is more than four times a week, then it will be tagged as mild binge eating disorder. The condition is extreme if the occurrence is more than 14 times a week.

Binge eating may be because of genetics, gender (more common in women), body image, emotional stress, depression and anxiety. BED can have negative effects on body weight, self-esteem, overall physical and mental health. With proper guidance and treatment, this can be treated for a healthy long life.

Dos and don’ts

Record what you eat: Start noting down what you eat, when and how much you eat. This will help to track unhealthy foods and also helps in maintaining or losing weight.
Eat small meals at regular intervals: Eating small frequent levels helps in maintaining the blood glucose level and improved energy level. This will also prevent overeating.
Get good sleep: Lack of sleep also leads to irregular eating habits, ensure you have six to eight hours of sleep every day.
Indulge in a physical activity: Physical activity can help in maintaining body weight, improve body image and also reduced stress and anxiety.
Be stress-free: To come out of the emotional trauma, divert yourself in other recreational activities which you like or talk with friends or meditate.
Do not skip breakfast: Filling up on good quality of food in the beginning of the day will help you feel fuller and reduce craving during the day.
More protein and fibre: Include more of protein- and fibre-rich foods in your meal. Or snack on nuts and fruits; this will keep you satiated for a long time.
Clean kitchen: Avoid stocking up junk foods and processed foods in the kitchen. Replace them with healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, nuts and dry fruits. This will improve your dietary habits and reduce the risk of binge eating.
Stay hydrated: Keep yourself hydrated and drink more water throughout the day. Increased water intake has been linked to decreased hunger and calorie intake
Eat slowly: Chew and enjoy what you eat. Also listen to your body’s signals and
pay attention to it. This will help in recognising when you are hungry and when you are not.
Do not skip meals: Follow a regular eating schedule and stick to the same to avoid overeating or eating at odd times.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp