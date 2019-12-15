Ethical behaviour pays in civil service

Anil Swarup By

Ethics can be defined as a set of “moral principles that govern a person’s behaviour or the conducting of an activity”. Ethical behaviour entails certain socially acceptable conduct that may not have been codified formally into a law or a rule, violation of which could lead to a formal penalty or punishment. Unethical behaviour is usually frowned upon. However, every unethical action does not normally lead to action against the person until it is codified as a law or rule.

Ethics relates primarily to the nature of ultimate values and standards by which human actions can be judged. The purpose of ethics is to define acceptable human behaviour through knowing the types of actions, its consequences and the limits of both humans and actions as well as their acceptability.

Perhaps only when human beings started to reflect on the best way to live could ethics have come into existence. The idea would have been to evolve customary standards of right and wrong conduct. At some point in time in human history, it also got religious sanction or, in a sense, almost all religions adopted a code of conduct (such as the Ten Commandments) that became an intrinsic part of their ethos.

Ethics evolved in a slightly different form in the context of bureaucracy as, over a period of time, a large part of ethical behaviour, i.e., what was expected of a civil servant, came to be codified and became a part of some legislation or a rule thereunder. Thus, dishonest conduct became punishable under the law. However, there is still a large segment of ethical behaviour expected of a civil servant that is not codified.

If proved, political alignment can create problems for a serving civil servant. It violates a defined and codified code of conduct. However, a civil servant is expected to be politically neutral even if such conduct evidently or explicitly does not violate an express provision of conduct rules. Therefore, there is a huge debate on whether civil servants in general and those occupying constitutional positions in particular, such as that of Election Commissioner, should be allowed to join a political party after their tenure.

Their joining a political party is not illegal by any stretch of imagination but raises ethical issues.

A civil servant is supposed to possess the virtues of objectivity and impartiality. Such civil servants as are afflicted with intellectual dishonesty do enormous damage to governance. In situations relating to communal tension, and more so during the election process, these become even more critical. The conduct of elections is totally in the hands of civil servants. He cannot but be neutral as the entire democratic process is dependent on him.

No law mandates civil servants to be humane and accessible. However, that is what is expected of them. Such attributes give an enormous amount of satisfaction to the officer himself. They also provide much-needed succour to the person concerned. Such officers are respected and remembered. They become role models.

The influential and rich are capable of looking after themselves. It is the poor that need to be taken care of. Not all laws and rules are clearly defined. If a law needs to be interpreted, it should be done in the interest of the poor. A civil servant is expected to do that.Protecting the interests of the organisation to which he belongs is the job of a civil servant. This may entail some sacrifice on his behalf. It would not only be ethical on his part to do so but it would also be practically beneficial as it could set an example for others to make similar sacrifices. The conduct of each officer is closely observed by those around him. Hence, he should be seen as taking a lead.

No officer can be penalised for not protecting his colleagues and subordinates. It is, however, ethically incumbent upon him to protect them from unwarranted harassment or victimisation. Such conduct will be beneficial to the officer himself even otherwise. He will be perceived as a person who stands by his colleagues. He will be recognised and revered for his conduct. In doing so he will reflect a leadership trait as well.

Appreciating good work is not only ethically warranted but also creates positive energy amongst team members. We are found wanting in appreciating good work done by others even though, more often than not, everyone wants to be complimented. Here again, it is not only ethically desirable for a civil servant to be appreciative of good work but it is practical as well. It boosts the morale of the team members.

The key question, therefore, is: why should a civil servant become ethical in his behaviour? The first step would be to appreciate the fact that ethical behaviour is the best not merely in the context of morality, but it is also the best in the context of his own career prospects. The reputation of an officer gets built on the basis of his ethical conduct, which can stand him in good stead in future. Moreover, ethical behaviour also imparts an enormous amount of moral authority to the concerned officer. His team will follow him wholeheartedly and not just because he is the boss. All this will get reflected in his performance and outcomes.For a civil servant, therefore, it pays to be ethical.