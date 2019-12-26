Home Opinions

Are bananas fattening?

People who want to improve their health often eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

Published: 26th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

People who want to improve their health often eat lots of fruits and vegetables. However, some worry that fruits high in sugar like banana tend to be fattening. Let’s break the myth surrounding this fruit.

Nutrient profile of banana
Bananas contain carbohydrates, fibre, some essential nutrients and antioxidants. It has 105 calories, 90 per cent of which come from carbohydrates. They are low in fat and protein. They also contain beneficial plant compounds and antioxidants such as Catechin, and tryptophan, which the body converts into serotonin, a brain chemical that helps you relax, improve your mood, and makes you fall asleep more easily. The vitamin B present in banana helps your body metabolise food better and in turn increases your calorie burn.

High in fibre
One medium banana provides around 12 per cent of your recommended daily intake, with just 105 calories. Fibre is important for maintaining regular bowel habits and plays a vital role in digestive health. Eating high amounts of fibre has even been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, diverticular disease and some cancers. An adequate fibre intake is also linked to reduced body weight.

Check the colour
The type of carbohydrate in a banana depends on how ripe it is. Unripe, green bananas are high in starch and resistant starch, while ripe, yellow bananas contain mostly sugars. Resistant starches are long chains of glucose that are resistant to digestion. They act like soluble fibre in the body and have lots of potential health benefits. This includes weight loss and reduced blood sugar levels.

Fattening or weight-loss friendly?
Bananas are healthy and nutritious, there is no doubt about that. They are high in fibre, but low in calories. Most bananas have a low to medium glycemic index, and should not cause big spikes in blood sugar levels compared to other high-carb foods. If you are trying to lose weight, then there is absolutely nothing wrong with eating bananas.

So, eating bananas in moderation will not cause weight gain as long as you keep your overall calorie intake in check. Bananas are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, making for a delicious addition to a healthy diet.

Divya PurushoTham

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp