Home Opinions

Famous temples of Srivilliputtur

In this small town is a temple for Andal, one of the 12 Azhvars, where Lord Vishnu is found standing beside His devotee

Published: 26th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Srivilliputtur, a small town in Virudhunagar district, is famous due to it being the birthplace of Andal, one among the twelve Azhvars or famous devotees of Vishnu. Andal, who according to historians, lived in the 9th century AD, was an ardent devotee of Vishnu and finally merged with this deity. Her two well-known literary works are the Thiruppavai and the Nachiyar Thirumozhi.

In Srivilliputtur, are two temples — one for Vatapatrashayee (Vishnu) and the other for Andal — situated next to each other and interconnected. The most eye-catching feature of the Vatapatrashayee temple is the tall and stately gopuram which was constructed during the era of the Nayak kings. An important sanctum in this temple is that of Periyazhvar, Andal’s foster father which has a dwajasthambam (flag-staff) in front. Enshrined therein is a stucco image of this great devotee of Vishnu in anjali hasta (palms pressed together in an attitude of devotion). The main sanctum, reached via a flight of steps, has a huge stucco image of Vatapatrashayee reclining on five-hooded serpent Adisesha. The weapons of Vishnu such as Sudarsana (discus) and Panchajanya (conch) are seen in human form (Ayudha Purushas) at the back. Near the head of the main deity is Brighu Maharishi and near the feet is Markandya Maharishi, both kneeling in a prayerful attitude. Right at the end are the demons Madhu and Khaitaba.

Another important sanctum in this temple is for Lakshmi Narasimha, situated directly below that of Vatapatrashayee.The Andal temple, adjacent to the one for Vishnu, enshrines the image of Rangamannar (Vishnu) in a standing posture with Andal standing next to Him. Between the Vatapatrashayee and the Andal temples is a small shrine for Andal which marks the place where Periyazhvar found Andal as a little girl under a tulasi plant. Every month on Puram nakshatram, which is Andal’s birth star, the image of Andal is brought to this shrine. The Araiyar Sevai — a song and dance enactment of the Pasurams or verses of the Azhvars — is an important part of the worship in the Srivilliputtur temple.

Utsava murti
The processional image of the Vatapatrashayee temple is worshipped as Periya Perumal

Sacred tank
The pushkarini is called Thirumukkulam

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp