Home Opinions

A wake-up call

The existing legal frameworks tend to provide adequate checks and balances to prevent illegal interception and monitoring.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Today’s world is in a digital ecosystem which provides various opportunities for surveillance for both state and non-state actors.

The massive advancement of over-the-top applications and the increased dependence on them by users have provided further fertile opportunities to various interested stakeholders to be surveilled on the data subjects.

The recent WhatsApp snooping matter has demonstrated how innocent trusted users can be made the target of surveillance without their knowledge.

However, in this data-driven economy and society where data is the prime mover of all transactions, it is easy to see the significance of why interception of electronic data is becoming so problematic.

However, such illegal interception and monitoring runs contra to the provisions of the existing legal frameworks in any country.  

The existing legal frameworks tend to provide adequate checks and balances to prevent illegal interception and monitoring.

If these trends are not allowed to be changed, these could lead to the evolution of surveillance of state on the horizon. The object of such a state will have immense dangers not just for all data subjects but also for the enjoyment of liberties and civil rights.  

Such efforts should be adopted by all stakeholders to protect and preserve whatever privacy remains to make sure that they do not become victims of unauthorised interception and monitoring.

India as a country has a vibrant living Constitution which guides its jurisprudence. As powers of sovereign state, the power of interception of electronic information has been given under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The said power stipulates interception of electronic information on the stipulated grounds, including sovereignty and security of India, friendly relations with other nations, decency or morality and to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence. Various detailed parameters of electronic interception have been given under the IT Act, 2000. These have to be strictly complied with in a manner so stipulated by law.  

The recent WhatsApp snooping matter is a wake-up call for the government to come out of its complacence. It will ensure that appropriate parameters of cybersecurity have also appropriate precautions for them in the event the interceptions are duly complied with and implemented by various intermediaries and data repositories on their networks.

The absence of dedicated cybersecurity law in India has further complicated the entire scenario. The said WhatsApp snooping matter should be treated as a wake-up call so that India can start having in place mechanisms to prevent such illegal interception and monitoring.

Further, such an episode should also be a caution for the stakeholders to the dangers of illegal surveillance and all stakeholders have to work together to prevent illegal surveillance and monitoring of any kind whatsoever.

Such efforts will help enable enjoyment of civil liberties and rights of all citizens, apart from help in creating secure and orderly cyberspace ecosystem.

The author is a Supreme Court advocate and chairman, International Commission on Cyber Security Law

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
whatsapp whatsapp privacy breach whatsapp snoopgate
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp