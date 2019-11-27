Don’t miss the forbidden rice

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Black rice, also called purple rice, gets its colour from a pigment called anthocyanin, which has been found to have many antioxidant properties. In ancient China, black rice was considered so unique and nutritious that it was forbidden for all except the royalty. Today, it is found in many cuisines, thanks to its mild and nutty flavour, chewy texture, and nutritional benefits.

Benefits of black rice

 Many researches have proven that black rice contains around 23 types of antioxidants. It has the highest antioxidants among all rice varieties.

 The antioxidant anthocyanin has been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

 The antioxidants present in black rice has shown to protect against heart diseases.

 The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin have been shown to protect the retina from any damaging free radicals.

 This rice would be a good option for those with gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, as it is naturally found to be gluten-free.

 Black rice is also a good source of protein and fibre, which might also play a role in weight loss.

 Black rice, like other anthocyanin-containing foods, lowers blood sugar levels.

 Research has found that adding black rice to a high fat diet significantly reduced fat accumulation in the liver, which in turn decreases the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

How to cook black rice?

 Cooking black rice is similar to cooking other kinds of rice. Simply combine the rice with water over medium-high heat. Once it boils, cover it and reduce to a simmer. Cook the rice for 30 to 35 minutes or until it’s tender and chewy and all the liquid has been absorbed.

 Remove the pan from heat and let the rice sit for a few minutes before removing the lid. Use a fork to help puff the rice before serving.

 For every one cup of rice always use 2 ¼ cups of water.

 To prevent the rice from getting gummy while cooking, rinse it in cold water to remove any excess starch.

 Once the rice is ready, you can use it in any dish in which you would use brown rice, such as in a grain bowl, stir-fry, salad, or rice pudding.

 Black rice is more than just a nutritious grain. When cooked, its deep purple colour can turn even the most basic meal into a visually stunning dish.