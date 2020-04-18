The Lingam that halted the floods

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Thiruppudaimarudur, a village in Thirunelveli District, situated on the north bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai) is a large and historic temple in which the Shiva Lingam is worshipped as Sphutarjuna and Naarampoonathar. According to the tradition of this temple (Sthala Puranam), Manu worshipped Svayambhu Lingams at many places. W h e n h e c a m e t o Thiruppudaimarudur, he saw Sarasvati, Lakshmi and Parvati worshipping a Linga under a Marudu (Arjuna) tree.

But when he came near, they disappeared. He thrust his sword into the tree to hold it in place when blood started to pour from the tree. Lord Shiva gave him darshan and told him to find out the Svayambhu Linga min the tree and place it in the temple. The Svayambhu Lingam thrust itself out (sphuta) and hence the name Sphutarjuna. Thiruppudaimarudur is the third of the Arjuna Sthalas. The first is the Mallikarjuna Swami temple in Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh),

which is one of the Jyotir Lingams; the second is the Mahalinga Swami temple in Thiruvidaimarudur near Kumbakonam; and the third is the Sphutarjuna Swami temple in Thiruppudaimarudur. Incidentally, Arjuna is the Sthala Vriksham in all these three temples. Karuvur Devar, the guru of Rajaraja Chola I, once came to the northern bank of River Tamraparani. He saw this Shiva temple but the river was in flood. He called out to the God as Naarampoonathar because there were many flowers with nice fragrance in this place. The Shiva Linga slanted a little to hear him. He requested God to stop the floods and the deity granted him the boon. This Lingam has since been known as Naarampoonathar.

The temple belongs to the Pandyan times and later expanded by the Cholas, Vijayanagara, Nayak and Venad rulers. The Rajagopuram of this temple is particularly noteworthy. It is in five tiers, each of which, on the inside is richly painted and also has wood carvings. There are also numerous important inscriptions in this temple.

