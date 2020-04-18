STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The Lingam that halted the floods

This Shiva temple in Thirunelveli has a Svayambhu  Lingam and the lord here goes by two different names

Published: 18th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Naarambunatha Svami temple, Thiruppudaimarudur Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI: Thiruppudaimarudur, a village in Thirunelveli District, situated on the north bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai) is a large and historic temple in which the Shiva Lingam is worshipped as Sphutarjuna and Naarampoonathar. According to the tradition of this temple (Sthala Puranam), Manu worshipped Svayambhu Lingams at many places. W h e n h e c a m e t o Thiruppudaimarudur, he saw Sarasvati, Lakshmi and Parvati worshipping a Linga under a Marudu (Arjuna) tree.

But when he came near, they disappeared. He thrust his sword into the tree to hold it in place when blood started to pour from the tree. Lord Shiva gave him darshan and told him to find out the Svayambhu Linga min the tree and place it in the temple. The Svayambhu Lingam thrust itself out (sphuta) and hence the name Sphutarjuna. Thiruppudaimarudur is the third of the Arjuna Sthalas. The first is the Mallikarjuna Swami temple in Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh),

which is one of the Jyotir Lingams; the second is the Mahalinga Swami temple in Thiruvidaimarudur near Kumbakonam; and the third is the Sphutarjuna Swami temple in Thiruppudaimarudur. Incidentally, Arjuna is the Sthala Vriksham in all these three temples. Karuvur Devar, the guru of Rajaraja Chola I, once came to the northern bank of River Tamraparani. He saw this Shiva temple but the river was in flood. He called out to the God as Naarampoonathar because there were many flowers with nice fragrance in this place. The Shiva Linga slanted a little to hear him. He requested God to stop the floods and the deity granted him the boon. This Lingam has since been known as Naarampoonathar.

The temple belongs to the Pandyan times and later expanded by the Cholas, Vijayanagara, Nayak and Venad rulers. The Rajagopuram of this temple is particularly noteworthy. It is in five tiers, each of which, on the inside is richly painted and also has wood carvings. There are also numerous important inscriptions in this temple.

Name of Goddess
Parvati is worshipped as Gomati Ambal

Rajagopuram
This gopuram is full of paintings and sculptures

CHITHRA MADHAVAN cityexpresschn@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp