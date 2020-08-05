STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is the chaos that helped me bring order

It revealed the uncertainty I was ignoring earlier, there is uncertainty everywhere, even without Covid-19.

HYDERABAD: Hey there! How are you all doing? I hope good. By that I mean physically and more importantly, mentally. I know it’s very difficult to remain mentally sane when the world seems like crashing down, the future seems unclear and the whole news is flooded with negativity.

Albus Dumbledore, my favourite  fictional character in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series and the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts said, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest times if one remembers to turn on the light.” I found my light in these dark times, so I want to share it with you. Here are some things that I learned in this period. I sorted out my priorities (took Ronald Weasley’s  advice).

Now, my first priority is my health, family, and then goals.  Before this, I had an entirely different order. First was goals, family came next and and then health was the last in the list.

I got to explore the real 'me' during the lockdown. Days in the past were always filled with some sort of a schedule and a target, leaving no time to take a breather.

There were holidays and they were filled with friends, family, trips, ‘me’ time was very rare. Even if we managed to get it, we would spend it in crossing out movies, books from our bucket lists, listening to songs, or pursuing our hobby. When have we really been this free? Never.

At some point in time, even all these failed to entertain me. So, I had to search for something new, delve deeper into me, to find what really makes me happy. Now, I have more options and a foggy picture of what I like and dislike. I began to see the bigger picture, beyond my goals.

Earlier, the only thought of not achieving my goals or not getting what I wanted, freaked me out completely. I refused to look beyond it, refused to consider the probability of ‘failing’. It was my worst fear. It seemed like a big mountain in my eyes, now that there are Alps standing in front of me. It no longer looks like a mountain rather like a pebble.

It suddenly seems so petty to worry about. Yes, it would be devastating to not get what I want or fail at something, but there are worse things than that!

It revealed the uncertainty I was ignoring earlier, there is uncertainty everywhere, even without Covid-19. It taught me to appreciate everything I have and feel immensely thankful, to find joy in small things and to understand the importance of time, to treasure and cherish every moment, even if it means cherishing by lying in bed all day and scrolling through my phone or taking my time to admire the sunset, rain, trees, anything.

I am not saying that what happened or what is happening is for good, but there is no point discussing it now. It means nothing to dwell in darkness and ignore the peaking sunlight. I know darkness is horrible and we cannot ignore it, but search for sunshine is not bad either! I find this 'the chaos that helped me bring my order'.

(The author is a student)

