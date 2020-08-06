STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple connected with a Pandya king

At this Siva temple, devotees enter the shrine through one gateway and exit through another like King Varaguna Pandya of Madurai once did.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:31 AM

Mahalinga Swami temple, Thiruvidaimarudur

Mahalinga Swami temple, Thiruvidaimarudur | Chitra Madhavan

CHENNAI: Thiruvidaimarudur, approximately eight kilometres from Kumbakonam, is well-known because a huge temple for Mahalinga Swami (Siva) is located here. Generally, in all Siva temples, the main Lingam is worshipped with a specific name, but here the deity is known quite simply as Mahalinga (big Linga). Inscriptions found in this temple mention that its ancient name was Thiruvidaimarudil Azhvar Kovil.

Thiruvidaimarudur is also known as Madhyarjunam or Madhyarjuna Kshetra (Idai Marudur in Tamil). There are three important temples in south India wherein Arjuna is the sacred tree (sthala-vriksham). The first is the Mallikarjuna Swami temple in Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), which is one of the Jyotir Lingams; the second is the Mahalinga Swami temple in Thiruvidaimarudur, and the third is the Sphutarjuna Swami temple in Thiruppudaimarudur (near Thirunelveli).

The Mahalinga Swami temple is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars or the important Saiva devotees.

This deity was eulogised by Appar, Thirugnanasambandar and Sundaramurti Nayanar. There is an interesting traditional story (sthala puranam) connected with this temple.

It is said that King Varaguna Pandya of Madurai, unknowingly caused the death of a Brahmin and incurred the brahmahati sin, which followed him everywhere.

He then entered this temple and the brahmahati, who could not go into the sacred area, waited outside. The king went out of the temple through another gateway and thus escaped.

The brahmahati is believed to be waiting at the gate and hence it is a time-honoured tradition that devotees who enter via the main entrance, come out of the temple through the exit which the Pandyan king used. Goddess Parvati is worshipped in this temple as Perumulai Naayaki or Brihadsundara Kuchambal. There is a small sanctum in the third enclosure wherein Goddess Mookambika is enshrined in a meditative posture. This temple is also known for its huge Nandi.

ANCIENT NAMES
Thiruvidaimarudur was also known as Shenbagapuram, Shaktipuram, Tapovanam and Muktipuram

SIMHA KENI
This temple is known for a well, shaped like a lion

INSCRIPTIONS
There are several Chola epigraphs here

CHITHRA MADHAVAN
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

