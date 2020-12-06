An ODE to Chola architecture and sculpture

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: The grand Brihadishwara temple in Gangaikondacholapuram, the Chola capital for about 250 years, was constructed in the reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 AD), son and successor of Rajaraja Chola I. It was originally named Gangaikondacholisvaram, after Rajendra’s famous title ‘Gangaikondachola’ and built of huge granite blocks, brought here from long distances.

Th e vimanam above the sanctum is 160 feet in height and resembles the Brihadishwara (Rajarajeshwaram) temple in Thanjavur. The huge Siva Linga, approximately 13 feet in height, is one of the largest in India.

This temple came under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India in the 1940s and has been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List, along with the Chola temples in Thanjavur and Darasuram, as the ‘Great Living Chola Temples’.

The consecration (Mahakumbabhisekam) of this temple was performed in February 2017 after a gap of 85 years. Inside the compound are a few other sanctums for Brihannayaki (Parvati), Mahishasuramardini, Ganesha, Chandikesvara and the Southern Kailasa.

Outstanding sculptures adorn the walls and are perhaps the best among the numerous stone carvings of the Chola era, especially those of Chandesa Anugrahamurti (Siva blessing the devotee Chandesa), Sarasvati, Nritta Ganesa, Nataraja and a rare one of Siva as Kamadahana Murti (Siva burning Manmata or Kama).

A stone image of a Solar altar or the Saurya Pitha, which is like a full-blown lotus with Surya and the eight planets, is of Chalukyan workmanship and was probably brought here by the Cholas after defeating the Chalukyas.

There are approximately twelve inscriptions here, the earliest belonging to the reign of Vira Rajendra Chola, a son of Rajendra Chola I of the 11th century CE. Interestingly, there is a Samskrit inscription probably of the reign of King Madanapala, of the Gahadavala dynasty which ruled from Kanyakubja (present-day Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh).

KNOW YOUR CITY

Famous well

A well, known as Simhakeni, with the facade of a lion was constructed in the 19th century

Huge lake

A large irrigation lake, called Ponneri (originally known as Chola Gangam), created in the reign of Rajendra Chola I, is close by.

CHITHRA MADHAVAN

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture