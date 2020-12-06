STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

An ODE to Chola architecture and sculpture

Inside the compound are a few other sanctums for Brihannayaki (Parvati), Mahishasuramardini, Ganesha, Chandikesvara and the Southern Kailasa.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: The grand Brihadishwara temple in Gangaikondacholapuram, the Chola capital for about 250 years, was constructed in the reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 AD), son and successor of Rajaraja Chola I. It was originally named Gangaikondacholisvaram, after Rajendra’s famous title ‘Gangaikondachola’ and built of huge granite blocks, brought here from long distances.

Th e vimanam above the sanctum is 160 feet in height and resembles the Brihadishwara (Rajarajeshwaram) temple in Thanjavur. The huge Siva Linga, approximately 13 feet in height, is one of the largest in India.

This temple came under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India in the 1940s and has been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List, along with the Chola temples in Thanjavur and Darasuram, as the ‘Great Living Chola Temples’.

The consecration (Mahakumbabhisekam) of this temple was performed in February 2017 after a gap of 85 years. Inside the compound are a few other sanctums for Brihannayaki (Parvati), Mahishasuramardini, Ganesha, Chandikesvara and the Southern Kailasa.

Outstanding sculptures adorn the walls and are perhaps the best among the numerous stone carvings of the Chola era, especially those of Chandesa Anugrahamurti (Siva blessing the devotee Chandesa), Sarasvati, Nritta Ganesa, Nataraja and a rare one of Siva as Kamadahana Murti (Siva burning Manmata or Kama).

A stone image of a Solar altar or the Saurya Pitha, which is like a full-blown lotus with Surya and the eight planets, is of Chalukyan workmanship and was probably brought here by the Cholas after defeating the Chalukyas.

There are approximately twelve inscriptions here, the earliest belonging to the reign of Vira Rajendra Chola, a son of Rajendra Chola I of the 11th century CE. Interestingly, there is a Samskrit inscription probably of the reign of King Madanapala, of the Gahadavala dynasty which ruled from Kanyakubja (present-day Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh).

KNOW YOUR CITY

Famous well
A well, known as Simhakeni, with the facade of a lion was constructed in the 19th century

Huge lake
A large irrigation lake, called Ponneri (originally known as Chola Gangam), created in the reign of Rajendra Chola I, is close by.

CHITHRA MADHAVAN cityexpresschn@gmail.com
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp