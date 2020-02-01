Home Opinions

Income tax cuts welcome, but fine print reveals growth stimulus is missing

If we were hoping for a major stimulus in the budget to counter the slowdown and breathe some life in the markets, it is not there.

Published: 01st February 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

If we were hoping for a major stimulus in the budget to counter the slowdown and breathe some life in the markets, it is not there. In fact, the Budget speech, one of the longest in recent years, was sounding as tired as the Finance Minister by closing time. 

The spends on infrastructure projects by the government and for the farm sector are not substantially higher than last year, in fact in agriculture there appear to be cutbacks. This is not good for growth and jobs. Obviously, the first reactions from the markets were not positive with the Sensex going down by 700 points immediately after the conclusion of the finance minister's speech.

ALSO READ: LIVE BUDGET - Nirmala Sitharaman announces tax cuts and an LIC stake sale!

The expected relaxation of income tax rates in slabs upto Rs 15 lakh has been a welcome boost to the overstretched middle class, as it will put more money in their pockets, and hopefully crank up demand to some extent. It however comes with ifs and buts, and taxpayers are not supposed to have taken any exemptions to qualify for these cuts. It is a Rs 40000 crore relief nonetheless and so is the abolishing of the Dividend Distribution Tax on companies, which were paying 15 per cent currently.

On fiscal planning, by holding the deficit at 3.8% of GDP, the government has kept things under control, but one can see little in the Budget that will ease the current difficult times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax income tax cut Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Union budget budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp