Home Opinions

Can you make sense of a chai-obsessed nation?

I was very young when I first noticed India’s obsession with chai. I had accompanied my grandmother to the Government Treasury so she could withdraw her pension.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:  I was very young when I first noticed India’s obsession with chai. I had accompanied my grandmother to the Government Treasury so she could withdraw her pension. From the ground floor, empty milk packets were being filled with piping hot chai and tied to a rope.

From the office floors, a peon would pull the rope and serve the chai to the babus! The British left a number of cultural aspects when they left. Our obsession with English, our proclivity towards cricket – but none of them as remarkable as what we’ve done with chai. We took the bland form of English tea, and made it our own. We added milk, and let the milk boil until it became a thick, creamy payasam. We then added sugar to make our very own dessert.

It’s hard to imagine an India without chai. As the sun rises on our streets, chai shops are the first to open. As people begin to go about their jobs, they make a stop at the local chai shop. The other distinctly Indian aspect of our chai consumption is how we changed the denominations. Starbucks might have sizes named ‘Tall’, ‘Grande’ and ‘Venti’– each with ascending price tags. Chai though, is served as half-chai, single-chai, and my personal favourite – ‘One by two’! There is no waiting line for a chai, and the server does not need to write down your name while murdering the spelling. So obsessed are we with chai, that even the coffee we have in India actually looks like a wannabe chai!

The humble chai understands that India is a diverse nation and allows for local versions of itself. For those rooted to their roots, there is Ginger and Masala chai. But for those willing to explore other cultures, there are versions like Tandoori and Irani chai. Unlike fruits and vegetables, there is no element of ‘freshness’ involved with chai. If you’re the last customer of the day, you get the thickest, creamiest chai available. 
Like a true Indian, the chai understands that life is about enjoying the small things. Those looking for a healthy lifestyle can opt for Green Tea or Lemon Tea. But chai in its purest form involves a few calories thrown in as a blessing. Chai also allows you to indulge in your vices without judging you. Have a sweet tooth? Have your chai with biscuits. Like street food? Help yourself to a samosa. Are you a smoker? A chai stays by your cigarette without judging you.

Chai is truly one of India’s greatest innovations. Like cricket, it is something we took from the British, and bettered beyond measure. It is hardly a surprise that chai shops are spaces for public discourse. From politics to sports to the economy, the chai shop is the most inclusive and accessible space for citizens of the country.

It is hardly surprising that our Prime Minister speaks about leading India into the future with Digital India and Make in India. But when elections are looming, and he wishes to connect to the masses, he chooses to have ‘Chai Pe Charcha’. To understand chai and our obsession with it, is to understand India and Indians. It is said that with all our diversity, Indians are united by two Cs, Cricket and Cinema. I’d like to add a third C to the mix – Chai – and then wait for the mix to boil for five minutes, before serving hot!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp