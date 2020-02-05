Vishnu’s instruction to Garuda here  

Home Opinions

Thenthirupperai, a village on the south bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai), in Thoothukudi district, is home to a Vishnu temple where this deity is worshipped as Makara Nedum Kuzhai Kadar.

Published: 05th February 2020

CHENNAI : In this temple in Thenthirupperai, Lord Vishnu is said to have enjoyed seeing children sing, play and dance, and thus requested Garuda to be seated in a different position than the usual — in front of the deity

 Thenthirupperai, a village on the south bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai), in Thoothukudi district, is home to a Vishnu temple where this deity is worshipped as Makara Nedum Kuzhai Kadar. This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places wherein the Azhvars (twelve important Vaishnava devotees) have sung the praise of Vishnu. Nammazhvar has composed eleven verses (Pasurams) on this deity. This temple is one among the nine Vishnu temples in a group called Nava Thirupati.

This main image, made of stucco, is in a seated pose. The upper hands hold the conch (sankha) and discus (chakra) while the lower right hand is in the boon-giving mode (varada hasta) and the lower left hand beckons worshippers (ahvana hasta). The processional image (utsava-murti), worshipped as Niharil Mugil Vannan, is seen in a standing pose holding the sankha and chakra. The lower right hand is as though telling devotees not to fear (abhaya hasta) and the left hand rests on top of a mace (gada).

Goddess Lakshmi in this temple is worshipped as Kuzhaikadha Nachiyar and as Thirupperai Nachiyar in two separate sanctums in the outer circumambulatory passage (prakaram). 

An interesting feature of this temple is that the sanctum for Garuda usually seen directly in front of the main deity, is to the side here. It is said that Vishnu in this temple, was fond of seeing children play, sing and dance. He requested Garuda not to be in the way, and thus, the latter is not seen in the usual position.
Several inscriptions are found in this temple, one of which dates to reign of Rajaraja Chola I of the 11th century AD. Another, belonging to the 13th century, mentions the name of this place as Ten Thirupper. Yet another states that the Sayana mandapa was built by a person named Krishna of Ten Thirupperai. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Shukra (Venus).

Code of worship
This temple follows the rules of the Pancharatra Agama

Name of Vimanam
The main image is enshrined under the Badra Vimanam

Historic inscriptions
Many epigraphs are found in this temple

Thenthirupperai is located between Thirunelveli and Thiruchendur.
Co-ordinates: 8.36°N, 78.00°E

