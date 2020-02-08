Home Opinions

Don’t worry, be happy 

Every so often, we tend to lose sight of the things we have to be thankful for, and only dwell on the things that don’t work in our lives.

Published: 08th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

GM Manas Krishnamoorty with Susan, Sarayu and Sunaina

Good morning, Bangalore!

Every so often, we tend to lose sight of the things we have to be thankful for, and only dwell on the things that don’t work in our lives. My wise mother used to call it the classic ‘glass half empty or half full syndrome’. As the undisrupted leaders in the food chain, human beings don’t need to be coaxed to feel dejection or despair. We are programmed to look at things in a negative or despondent manner. We need positivity seminars, yoga classes or laughing clubs to make us feel better. Just browse through any bookstore and there will be hundreds of books dedicated to ‘10 easy steps to be happy’. You will not find a single book that says ‘10 easy steps to be unhappy’. Why? Because we are pre-disposed to being unhappy and dissatisfied creatures! I will candidly admit that when I wake up in the morning, I will myself to be happy. What is it that they call it nowadays? Ah yes! Intentions! I intend all right, but there is always the proverbial slip between the cup and the lip.

But jokes apart, depression is a very real malady that is thankfully being taken seriously nowadays. In our country, depression was considered a sign of madness which had to be hidden from the world, and anyone with a medical degree (preferably a relative) would deal with the ‘problem’ discreetly. I know of a friend’s brother who suffered from depression and was sent away to the bowels of Punjab to be treated by a relative who was a dentist. He came back many months later, still depressed, but with a perfect set of teeth! Considering the alarming number of suicides in our country (Bangalore has been dubbed the suicide capital) and the number of young people jumping off buildings or hanging themselves, I’m truly relieved that depression and postpartum blues are being categorised as medical issues. For the rest of us with a mild case of urban blues... we should really learn to count our blessings!

This week, I was determined to spend time doing things which put a smile on my face. Ignoring the fact that Class-4 students were being grilled about acting in a play that said ‘objectionable’ things, and firmly turning a deaf ear to rants and justifications about ideologies that that rankled, I slapped on my most beatific expression, and went about meeting friends, chilling out, working on new projects, and binge-watching movies on Netflix. Ah! The simple guilty pleasures of not rushing to various meeting through snarling traffic and eventually understanding what my kids meant when they said, ‘chillax’!

There are two hotels in the city that epitomise the elegance of ‘auld’ Bangalore. The ITC Windsor Manor is a stately building with its façade looking like the replica of the Windsor Castle. An eclectic group of the ‘power puff’ girl gang’ decided to lunch at Jolly Nabob, a restaurant which is an institution by itself. The languid lunch (it was a decadent Nawabi feast) that lasted for just under four hours was superlative. Our host, Manas Krishnamoorty, the general manager, braved the all-woman coterie and floored us with his charm and wit.

Though The Oberoi has a more modern façade, they have an old soul! We were privileged to be among the chosen few to be present at the launch of their newly-opened restaurant, Lapis, and the elegance had the guests awestruck. Their VP and GM, Visheshwar Raj Singh, gave us a glimpse of how things are done with a true blue royal panache. The ambiance, the cuisine and the service… as the French would exclaim, c’est parfait!  Till next week, don’t worry, be happy.

Rubi Chakravarti 

writer, actor and funny girl 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp