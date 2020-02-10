Home Opinions

Home environment holds key to success

In those five letters exists a world of anxiety, hair-pulling, clenched teeth, bitter arguments and tears.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Around this time every year, children and their parents alike all over the countryarepre-occupiedwith one thing -- Exams. In those five letters exists a world of anxiety, hair-pulling, clenched teeth, bitter arguments and tears.

Often, we see that the emotional cadence and rhythm of the household is centered entirely around the child’s tuition and exam schedule. In such cases, it is sometimes as hard on the parents as it is on the child.
Keeping in mind the vulnerability of the student population, with “failure in examinations” noted as a common reason for student suicide, the need of the hour is to re-examine our approach to examinations in general and how families together can cope with the stress.

Approach to examinations
Emotional atmosphere of the household is key to explain this better.Consider the example. A household leading up to final examinations where the following measures are usually taken: All playtime is stopped; Extracurricular activities are put on indefinite hiatus; Wi-Fi/Cable connection is cut; And promises of coveted toys/gifts are made in exchange for good marks.

The parents may notice two quite contrasting responses to this approach. The first child may become engrossed entirely with the idea of attaining what he or she deems a “good” percentage to the detriment of social interaction with family, sleep and peace of mind.The second child conversely may become disinterested and give up, without seeming to care enough to do well.

A child will more often give weight to the changes in environment taking place around it rather than the encouraging words of the parents.Therefore it’s important to consider what we are indirectly communicating to children through the household environment.

Both the above situations are concerning and should be approached delicately. A child’s response to a given situation will vary greatly based on its innate temperament, something that should be well observed by the caregivers.

Has your child always been sensitive like the first child, taking things to heart easily? If so, it would benefit from a gentler approach with lots of reassurance and opportunities to share the worries, emphasising the value of efforts over attainment.

Or like the second child, is your child an individual who needs variety and gets easily frustrated with routine?

Then it would benefit from a structured approach which includes plenty of small opportunities for letting off the steam throughout the day.

Dr M S Dharmendra
Consultant psychiatrist, Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital,  Bengaluru

Dr Apoorva Dharmendra
PhD Scholar: Clinical neurosciences, NIMHANS (child and adolescent psychiatry) Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp