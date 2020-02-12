Vishnu temple connected with Rahu

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : Tholaivillimangalam is a small village on the banks of River Tamraparani (Porunai). There are two Vishnu temples here, situated close to each other. The deity is worshipped as Devappiran in one temple and is known as Aravindalochanar in the other. Both these temples are Divya Desams or in the group of 108 important Vishnu temples sung in praise of by the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu). The two temples in Tholaivillimangalam are among the nine Vishnu temples in a group called Nava Thirupati. Nammazhvar has composed Tamil verses (Pasuram) about this temple. This mystic saint mentions that Tholaivillimangalam was ‘lively with festive sounds’.

The Devappiran temple faces east. Devotees have to pass through a long mandapa which has the dvaja-stambham (flag-post). The main image is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal. He is in a standing posture holding the Sankha (conch) and Chakra (discus) in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand is in kati hasta (resting on the waist). The utsava-murti (processional image) is Devappiran, after whom this temple takes its name.

This deity, flanked by Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right lower hand in varada hasta (boon-giving pose) and left lower hand in kati hasta. The deities are enshrined under the Kumuda Vimanam. Goddess Lakshmi is known in this temple as Karuntadankanni, though there is no separate sanctum for this deity. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Rahu.

River Tamraparani is considered the tirtham of this temple. The most important festival is the Brahmotsavam which is for ten days beginning on Hastam Nakshatram (asterism) in the Tamil month of Karttikai (mid-November to mid-December). On Pournami (full-moon), in the month of Chittirai (mid-April-mid-May), Adinatha Perumal of Azhvar Thirunagari visits this temple.

Tholaivillimangalam is situated close to Thirukulandai in Thoothukudi District Co-ordinates: 8.36°N, 77.58°E

