Home Opinions

Root cause: Unresolved questions  and a search that leads nowhere

It is no longer of any use, telling them they should be good humans, or that they are Indians, first.

Published: 18th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

When Donald Trump emerged victorious in the presidential race, I remember a US-based green card-holding relative saying then that her school-going daughter was scared that they would be evicted from the country. I fear a similar reaction from the young ones at my home whenever the ‘insider-outsider’ debate gets sparked in the city, as it did last week, when the most recent state-wide bandh was observed. As it is, I had a tough time answering the question, ‘So what do we tell people when they ask us where we belong to’, the last time it was put to me. Unless perhaps it’s them doing the answering, teenagers  for sure don’t get satisfied with foggy responses. Not even for questions that don’t have easy answers.

It is no longer of any use, telling them they should be good humans, or that they are Indians, first. I tried giving a specific answer: “Tell your friends that your mother and father are from different states.” That elicited an eye-roll. I tried an even more specific answer: “Just tell them you were born in Noida.” I got an even longer eye-roll in response, followed by, “But we don’t belong to Noida. Or to Delhi, Bhopal, Meerut, Nainital or Bengaluru.” I sighed audibly. And was met with another eye-roll.

Time to change tactics, I decided. “Why do you think the migrant issue is a hot topic all over the world? It’s a subject that strikes a chord somewhere in most of us,” I began, narrating how even I, as the child of a central government officer transferred all over the country, barely got to live in my native place, and wasn’t eligible for a domicile certificate of the state. And that Delhi,where I have spent over two decades of my life, is a cauldron of people from all over India. “While most of them would be calling themselves Delhiites, only a minuscule percentage of them can actually claim to be belonging to Delhi,” I went on.

Thankfully, instead of an eye-roll, I got a confused look this time. Encouraged, I continued about how it is difficult to answer where one’s roots lie, and how far back in time does one go to trace them. It’s a complicated subject, and can lead to even complex theories, as Rakhigarhi has shown. I have, for one, never once visited any of the ancestral towns my grandparents hailed from. “So even though I have a so-called native place, it’s not strictly true,” I said, going on about why NRIs are said to be leading a hyphenated existence.

“It’s not without reason that many people of Indian origin in Girmitiya countries (okay, the short history lesson that followed threatened to evoke bored expressions, but a quick mention of Nicki Minaj did the trick) aren’t able to give up their ethnic identity despite living in countries like Guyana and Jamaica for generations,” I said, bringing in for good effect the migrant perplexity that helped shape works of acclaimed writers and artistes like V S Naipaul and Gurinder Chadha.

So far, so good. Then I made the mistake of bringing in the CAA issue. They swiftly came back to the present. And said, “But you still haven’t answered where we belong to.” Time for another eye-roll. From me. 

Pallavi Srivastava

Senior Asst Editor

spallavi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp