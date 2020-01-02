Lord with the healing touch

CHITHRA MADHAVAN By

The temple-town of Srivilliputtur is best known for its twin temples dedicated to Vatapatrashayee (Vishnu) and Andal (one of the twelve Azhvars or preeminent Vishnu devotees). However, there is another ancient temple for Siva called the Vaidyanatha Svami temple in this town which is not oft visited. This place is known as Madavar Vilagam. According to this temple’s tradition, Siva helped a lady who was to deliver a child by appearing in the form of her mother. As she was thirsty, the deity drew a line on the earth with his toe-nail and a spring emerged to quench her thirst. It is also said that the Nayak king Thirumalai Nayak was once suffering from a stomach-ache and prayed to the deity in this temple.

As a mark of gratitude for being cured of his disease, he gifted the ivory palanquin in which he had travelled, to this temple and returned to his palace by foot. This east-facing temple is entered though a long pillared corridor which leads to a tall ninestorey gopuram. Another long corridor, the ceiling of which has paintings depicting scenes from the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam (describing the sacred acts of God Shiva) dating to the era of the Nayak kings who ruled over this area, leads to the principal sanctum. The sanctum for Sivakami Amman (Goddess Parvati) is like a separate temple by itself. The entrance is from the east and has a corridor leading to the central sanctum.

Just like there is a separate dvajastambham (flag-post) in front of the Shiva sanctum, there is one in front of Sivakami’s shrine too. Another corridor which connects it with the Shiva temple has portrait sculptures in stone of Nayak kings. Many inscriptions have been found here, mainly belonging to the Pandya dynasty which ruled in this area before the Nayaks. The epigraphs mention the original name of Vaidyanatha Svami as Thirukkattralishvaram Udaiyar and as Thirukkattralishvaram Udaiya Nayanar.