Home Opinions

Antinutrients are nutritional, too

Nutrients in plants are not always easily digested.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Nutrients in plants are not always easily digested. This is because they may contain antinutrients —  plant compounds that reduce the absorption of nutrients from the digestive system.

What are antinutrients?
Antinutrients is a scientific term used to refer to any compound that reduces the body’s ability to absorb or use essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Antinutrients which include Phytic acid, Lignans, Saponins, Phyto estrogens, Oxalates, Phenolic compounds are found in all plant foods, but the types and amounts vary tremendously from food to food. While these compounds can inhibit the body’s absorption of certain minerals and other beneficial compounds to some extent, they don’t block it entirely. One would have to eat extremely high antinutrient-rich food every day for those compounds to have an effect on the body.

Antinutrients Paradox
Despite the name, antinutrients aren’t all bad. Some antinutrients function as antioxidants, which can have a positive effect on the body, preventing damage. In some cases, the antinutrients themselves could actually be beneficial — polyphenols in tea, coffee and wine fight inflammation and support a healthy immune system.

When should you be concerned?
While antinutrients can block nutrient absorption, it would take a very specific homogenous diet to create a real nutrient deficiency. Athletes and active individuals require higher levels of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients than an average person, because their bodies need more fuel to support their activity level. If one has nutrient deficiencies that show up in lab testing, one might consider the role of antinutrients. Even people who consume a vegan or raw food diet may be at a greater risk for over consumption.

 How to avoid antinutrient overload?
If you eat mostly or entirely plant foods, it’s easy to ensure that you are not getting too many antinutrients. Sprouted or soaked grains, beans, nuts and seeds can help reduce phytate content. For vegetables with high antinutrient content, lightly steaming or sauteeing can reduce the levels allowing for greater absorption. Overall, if you are eating a balanced, varied diet, you need not worry about antinutrients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp