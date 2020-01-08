Antinutrients are nutritional, too

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Nutrients in plants are not always easily digested. This is because they may contain antinutrients — plant compounds that reduce the absorption of nutrients from the digestive system.

What are antinutrients?

Antinutrients is a scientific term used to refer to any compound that reduces the body’s ability to absorb or use essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Antinutrients which include Phytic acid, Lignans, Saponins, Phyto estrogens, Oxalates, Phenolic compounds are found in all plant foods, but the types and amounts vary tremendously from food to food. While these compounds can inhibit the body’s absorption of certain minerals and other beneficial compounds to some extent, they don’t block it entirely. One would have to eat extremely high antinutrient-rich food every day for those compounds to have an effect on the body.

Antinutrients Paradox

Despite the name, antinutrients aren’t all bad. Some antinutrients function as antioxidants, which can have a positive effect on the body, preventing damage. In some cases, the antinutrients themselves could actually be beneficial — polyphenols in tea, coffee and wine fight inflammation and support a healthy immune system.

When should you be concerned?

While antinutrients can block nutrient absorption, it would take a very specific homogenous diet to create a real nutrient deficiency. Athletes and active individuals require higher levels of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients than an average person, because their bodies need more fuel to support their activity level. If one has nutrient deficiencies that show up in lab testing, one might consider the role of antinutrients. Even people who consume a vegan or raw food diet may be at a greater risk for over consumption.

How to avoid antinutrient overload?

If you eat mostly or entirely plant foods, it’s easy to ensure that you are not getting too many antinutrients. Sprouted or soaked grains, beans, nuts and seeds can help reduce phytate content. For vegetables with high antinutrient content, lightly steaming or sauteeing can reduce the levels allowing for greater absorption. Overall, if you are eating a balanced, varied diet, you need not worry about antinutrients.