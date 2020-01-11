Home Opinions

New decade, stronger eco-resolutions

The writer is an architect,  urban designer, dancer and  chief designer at Shilpa Architects

Published: 11th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: So, what is your New Year resolution for the coming decade? With all of us vowing to live better, how can we make the Earth also happy with us? If nature is always giving us the best she has to offer, how are we giving back to the planet by making small changes in our behaviours and habits which could have a potential long-term impact on the planet?

Every one of our ‘small’ changes makes a huge impact and remember even a minor lifestyle alteration — even if that is only adopted by a mere 10% of the population — would create a revolution and make a huge difference for our health and well-being of this fragile planet we love. This year, let us move our resolve beyond plastic and garbage. Though these are seemingly eternal problems, merely carrying cloth bags and metal bottles does not make the cut for being eco-sensitive. One significant way to reduce plastic is to look at the way we buy products.

Online ordering almost always has more packaging and therefore leaves behind a larger footprint. A good move is to switch to DIY methods for most household items — from cosmetics to cleaning. We will save on chemicals and the amount of packaging going out into the garbage as well. Also, consider how you buy products that you cannot make — for example, a soft drink in a can recycles better than a plastic bottle; a snack wrapped in banana leaves is better than in foil. Look for these choices and don’t be shy to ask for an alternative — this is what increases the demand for conscious product packaging.

Another great resolution is to avoid fast fashion. The issues with fast fashion are manifold — big chain stores with really good deals support the unscrupulous farming and dyeing industry. It is said that fashion is the second most polluting after the oil industry. Typically, we don’t ‘outgrow’ our clothes once we reach adulthood and therefore the need to replace clothes periodically comes down. So, this year, consider not buying any new clothes at all — or only buy what you need. When shopping for clothes, try to choose timeless styles that won’t go out of fashion in six months, high-quality materials and handlooms if possible so they will last. Buying local and domestically made garments also helps keep the overall footprint of your clothing choices low.

With all our Indian cities focusing on transit, we are seeing new Metro lines in tier 1 cities being set up. Another addition is the Smart Bike programme in our city, which is coordinated with the Metro and aids last-mile connectivity for citizens. Anything you can do to reduce your transportation footprint this year by walking, biking, taking public transportation or telecommuting — even just one day a week — will provide less stress on the environment and your wallet. Think of your resolution as the start of an environmental revolution — every single change we make counts, cheers to the new decade and beyond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp