Deity praised by Nammazhvar

Chitra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : Varagunamangai, also known as Nattam, is a small village in Thoothukudi district, which is home to a Vishnu temple for Vijayasana Perumal. It is situated on the north bank of River Tamaraparani (Porunai). This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams or sacred places praised in the Tamil hymns of the Azhvars or famous devotees of Vishnu, and one of the nine such temples in a close cluster, collectively called Nava Thirupati.

Vijayasana Perumal temple . Chithra Madhavan

Nammazhvar has eulogised this deity in one Pasuram (verse) and mentions that Perumal is in a reclining pose in Thiruppulingudi, in a seated posture in Varagunamangai and a standing pose in Srivaikuntam. The temple is entered on the east side through a five-storey gopuram which has a few nice sculptures on the base. In front, is a large sixteen-pillar mandapam which has some portrait sculptures of Nayak kings of the 17th century CE, but unfortunately in a damaged condition.

The main sanctum is reached after passing through a few large mandapams of the Nayak style of architecture wherein are worshipped Yoga Narasimha, and also images of the Azhvars, Srivaishnava Acharyas (preceptors).The main deity, Vijayanasana Perumal, is large and in a seated posture flanked by Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi.

He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the lower right hand in varada hasta (offering boons to devotees) and lower left hand in ahavana hasta (beckoning worshippers). Perumal is seated on the serpent Adisesha, in ardha-padmasana (one leg bent at the knee and kept on the pedestal and the other placed on the ground in front). The processional deity (utsava-murti) of this temple is worshipped as Yam Idar Kadivan. The sacred tank near the gopuram is known as Agni Tirtham. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Chandran (moon).

Name of vimanam

The vimanam above the main sanctum is called Vijayakodi vimanam

Goddess Lakshmi

The names of this Goddess are Varagunavalli Thayar and Varagunamangai Thayar

Name of processional deity

The utsava-murti is worshipped as Yam Idar Kalivan