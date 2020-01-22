Home Opinions

Sacred place connected with Azhvar and Acharya

One among the nine Vishnu temples in the Nava Thirupati, this temple in Thiruppullingudi has the deity in a reclining position

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kaichinavenda Perumal temple, Thiruppullingudi  Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI : Thiruppullingudi, a village in Thoothukudi District, situated on the north bank of River Tamraparani has a temple for Vishnu where the deity is worshipped as Kaichinavenda Perumal. This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places wherein the Azhvars (12 important Vaishnava devotees) have sung the praise of Vishnu. Nammazhvar has sung twelve verses on this deity. This temple is one among the nine Vishnu temples in a group called Nava Thirupati. 

There is a gopuram completed only up to the entranceway in this temple with weatherworn sculptures of the Nayak era at the base. The principal deity, Kaisinavenda Perumal is a beautiful image (Sayana Perumal), reclining on the serpent Adisesha.  Brahma is seen on a lotus whose stalk emanates from the navel of Vishnu while Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi are at the feet. The processional image (Utsava-murti) is known as Bhoomi Palar. Goddess Lakshmi here is worshipped as Malarmakal Nachiyar and Pulingudi Valli though there is no separate sanctum for this deity here. 

There is an interesting incident connecting this village with Ramanujacharya, the famous Srivaishnava philosopher and preceptor (Acharya). It is said that when this great scholar was on his way to Kurugur (Azhwar Thirunagari), he stayed at Thiruppullingudi and asked the daughter of the temple priest for directions. The young girl is said to have repeated the verses of Nammazhvar to Ramanujacharya and then said Kurugur was closeby. Hearing the verses of Nammazhvar, Ramanujacharya is said to have fallen at her feet.

While having a Darshan of the main deity, worshippers cannot see both Perumal’s feet clearly as only one foot can be viewed from outside the sanctum. While going around the enclosure (prakaram) of the temple, devotees can see both the feet of Perumal through a stone window in the wall. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Budha (Mercury).

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp