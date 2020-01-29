Ageing gracefully

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI: Anti-ageing refers to the delay of the ageing process. When we start ageing the body’s cells start shrinking in size, leading to cell death. We can prevent this with the help of a few healthy foods.

Carrots

They are rich in vitamin A, potassium and antioxidants. All of these are important for skin health and to delay ageing.

Cucumber

Cucumbers contain 96 % water, which keeps the skin hydrated, and is also rich in antioxidants. It contains chemical compounds called tannins and flavonoids that block the harmful free radicals which cause ageing.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene. This is a non-provitamin a carotenoid that protects your skin from sun damage and the flavonoids in the fruit slow down ageing.

Pomegranates

They are rich in vitamins C, E and K, selenium, magnesium and also helps in maintaining hemoglobin levels. This will help fight disease and signs of ageing.

Nuts

Nuts are rich in vitamin E, which helps in retaining skin moisture, repair the skin tissues, protect from UV rays, and gives a beautiful glow to the skin.

Include all dark-coloured vegetables and fruits in your daily meal as they have stronger ability to keep skin healthy. More colours in your plate, the better the skin.

Avocado

It is one of the important anti-ageing foods, which has immense benefits. It is rich in healthy fats, potassium, vitamins A, C, K, E, and antioxidants to fight ageing.

Papaya

This fruit is a super food for skin, which is rich in a variety of antioxidants, vitamins A, C, K and E, and minerals like potassium, phosphorus and magnesium that improves skin elasticity, and minimises fine lines and wrinkles.

Lemons

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is needed to keep skin healthy and glowing. It is also rich in antioxidants.