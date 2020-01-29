Home Opinions

Garuda is important in this temple

This Vishnu temple in Perungulam is one among the Nava Thirupathi and is also one of the Navagraha Sthalams for Shani

Mayakoothar temple, Perungulam  Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI: Perungulam, situated on the north bank of River Tamrabarani (Porunai) in Thoothukudi district is a small village, which was originally known as Thirukulandhai. This place is home to a Vishnu temple which is one of the 108 Divya Desams or sacred places for Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu. Nammazhvar has praised the deity in this temple in one verse (Pasuram). This temple is one in the group of nine Vishnu temples collectively called Nava Thirupathi.

The main image, worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal and as Thiruvenkatamudaiyan, is a large one in a standing posture holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand of this stucco (sudhai in Tamil) image is in the boon-giving gesture (varada hasta) and the lower left hand is seen as though those beckoning devotees (ahwana hasta). The deity is flanked by Goddess Sri Devi and Bhu Devi and closeby is sage Yajnavaraha, seated in penance.

The processional image (utsava-murti) is known as Mayakoothar. An interesting feature of this temple is that next to the utsava-murti is an image of Garuda worshipped here as Adal Paravai. Since the processional image is right in front of the main deity, the feet of Srinivasa Perumal are not visible to devotees standing in front. They have to see the feet of Thiruvenkatamudaiyan in a mirror conveniently placed in the mandapa in front of the sanctum. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped here as Kulandaivalli Nachiyar and as Alarmelvalli although there is no separate sanctum for this deity

Near the main temple is a small shrine for Vishnu in front of which is a tiny Hanuman enshrined. The sacred tank of this temple is called Perungulam. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Shani (Saturn).

Name of vimanam
The vimanam or the superstructure above the main shrine is known as Ananda Vimanam

Unique feature
Garuda is seen next to the processional image 

Annual festival
The Brahmotsavam is for ten days in the Tamil month of Panguni

KNOW YOUR CITY : Perungulam is about 11 km from Srivaikuntam Co-ordinates: 8.38° N, 77.59° E

