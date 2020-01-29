Home Opinions

Help, I’m a crybaby

No grown adult needs to carry baby wipes in their bag,” my exasperated brother says, while trying to fish keys out of what vaguely resembles Pandora’s box.

Published: 29th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI:  No grown adult needs to carry baby wipes in their bag,” my exasperated brother says, while trying to fish keys out of what vaguely resembles Pandora’s box. While this may be true — and largely inconsequential for most — baby wipes have a very special place in my heart. As the self-declared ambassador of crying in public and an authority on all stripes of crying, these are a key proponent to making me look more put-together post weep-session. 

The mission is to find a mascara that can survive sweaty spinning classes but also sad thoughts about your boyfriend leaving you. Maybe it’s the chemistry of my tears combined with the tenacity of my sadness, but I had never met a mascara that I couldn’t cry off, till I met Dior’s Pump N Volume Waterproof mascara which has been a faithful when the world was not — through allergy seasons, videos of kittens flying away and the elections. 

Since I’m 25 and apparently this is what happens when you’re 25: I spend all my free weekends going to weddings. There is also never a dry eye around and the entire evening eventually rolls into unified happy weeping. For this, and anything else the terrifying world of adulthood throws your way, invest in a pocket-sized cover-all concealer that can fit into your smallest evening bag. Your strategy should be focusing on placement, rather than amount. Dab a little around your nose and under your eyes, though I would highly recommend you cry it all out of your system before starting the fixing.  

For when you feel like you don’t have tears or a heart, invest in Laura Mercier’s Photo Edition foundation which will absolutely refuse to budge, come hail or storm. While 50 euro is more than what I would want to pay for pasta, a throw pillow, or a ticket to a concert where I may not be able to sit down — this foundation is quite a hidden gem and lasts through the every sappy movie marathon, since we’re all masochists that way. 

It wasn’t very long ago that I was on a conference call with my parents (Hi family!) trying to sort out my health insurance (send help, family!). The call ended in tears, and when I emerged out of my office, the only thing that helped me look less like a Roy Lichtenstein painting were redness relief eyedrops. Throw them around like confetti.

Reader, it’s a harsh world and I’m tired. You can’t anticipate the number of upsetting things that might befall you through the day, but the right products can be there to support you when your tear ducts won’t. More anon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp