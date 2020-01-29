Help, I’m a crybaby

Saumya R Chawla By

CHENNAI: No grown adult needs to carry baby wipes in their bag,” my exasperated brother says, while trying to fish keys out of what vaguely resembles Pandora’s box. While this may be true — and largely inconsequential for most — baby wipes have a very special place in my heart. As the self-declared ambassador of crying in public and an authority on all stripes of crying, these are a key proponent to making me look more put-together post weep-session.

The mission is to find a mascara that can survive sweaty spinning classes but also sad thoughts about your boyfriend leaving you. Maybe it’s the chemistry of my tears combined with the tenacity of my sadness, but I had never met a mascara that I couldn’t cry off, till I met Dior’s Pump N Volume Waterproof mascara which has been a faithful when the world was not — through allergy seasons, videos of kittens flying away and the elections.

Since I’m 25 and apparently this is what happens when you’re 25: I spend all my free weekends going to weddings. There is also never a dry eye around and the entire evening eventually rolls into unified happy weeping. For this, and anything else the terrifying world of adulthood throws your way, invest in a pocket-sized cover-all concealer that can fit into your smallest evening bag. Your strategy should be focusing on placement, rather than amount. Dab a little around your nose and under your eyes, though I would highly recommend you cry it all out of your system before starting the fixing.

For when you feel like you don’t have tears or a heart, invest in Laura Mercier’s Photo Edition foundation which will absolutely refuse to budge, come hail or storm. While 50 euro is more than what I would want to pay for pasta, a throw pillow, or a ticket to a concert where I may not be able to sit down — this foundation is quite a hidden gem and lasts through the every sappy movie marathon, since we’re all masochists that way.

It wasn’t very long ago that I was on a conference call with my parents (Hi family!) trying to sort out my health insurance (send help, family!). The call ended in tears, and when I emerged out of my office, the only thing that helped me look less like a Roy Lichtenstein painting were redness relief eyedrops. Throw them around like confetti.

Reader, it’s a harsh world and I’m tired. You can’t anticipate the number of upsetting things that might befall you through the day, but the right products can be there to support you when your tear ducts won’t. More anon.