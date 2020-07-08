STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Are essential oils really essential?  

So you can see that I clearly love useless, garbage things. In fact, I love them so much that till very recently I used products with essential oils on my skin — gasp! 

Published: 08th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Oil, make up, hair

As if this wasn’t bad enough, most of them contain a ton of allergens; think skin inflammation, dermatitis and breakouts. (Representational Image)

BENGALURU: When I was about nine years old, I decided that I should learn how to perfectly mimic the voices of my family members. There were two major obstacles to this (completely pointless) goal. Firstly, I couldn’t practise while I was around the people I was training myself to imitate, which made getting some of the nuances particularly challenging. However, this wasn’t as frustrating as the second issue: which was that I sounded like a high pitched bunny rabbit on cocaine (still do sometimes). As a result, whenever I tried to mimic my father, brother, or grandfather, I’d end up sounding like a well-spoken Muppet.

Fast forward a few decades and I own one LED light bulb controlled via Bluetooth. It can do a whole spectrum of colours, and you can control how vivid/bright you’d like it. It does disco flashes and “mood lighting”. Just one bulb though, in case I want to throw myself a party while  crying into a bowl of garlic chicken. So you can see that I clearly love useless, garbage things. In fact, I love them so much that till very recently I used products with essential oils on my skin — gasp! 

Here’s what I’ve noticed: “natural” and “clean” brands will demonise synthetic fragrances while throwing in lavender, citrus and a whole host of the irritants in your moisturiser with little proof of them actually doing anything other than aromatherapy. Let’s discuss what essential oils are. These are the volatile aromatic essences of the plant (the scent, hence the name) made to attract bees (pollination) and protection (deter herbivores). They don’t contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or fatty acids. So unless you are trying to get a herbivore to stop eating you, essential oils are pretty useless. 

As if this wasn’t bad enough, most of them contain a ton of allergens; think skin inflammation, dermatitis and breakouts. Balsam of Peru is one of the top five allergens and has found a safe home in several products.Sure you might say that they have antibacterial properties: but that really doesn’t balance the scales out. They aren’t effective preservatives because they don’t offer broad spectrum protection against the growths that can happen in your products. Besides, your skin has a natural anti-bacterial barrier – which gets broken down a little bit when it’s irritated. 

While oils like tea tree do have research showing them to be helpful: they also cause a lot of irritation and damage mucous membranes. They aren’t consistently effective, make you super sensitive to the sun and have an intense purge period. There really isn’t a “better” essential oil for your skin. Turpentine is an essential oil and it can strip paint off a house, do you want that on your face? Didn’t think so. Speaking of houses and my lightbulb: did you know that you can control up to nine bulbs at a time with the Pro app? (Which is actually free! Download the Pro app) So if you’ve got money to burn and a small bachelor pad to woo the ladies, buy the bulb! Keep essential oils in your diffusers. The end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp