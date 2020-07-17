STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Economic measures against China: a BIT to chew on

Moreover, a Cabinet minister was quoted as saying that Chinese companies would be disallowed from participating in highway joint venture projects and investing in the MSME sector.

Published: 17th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

The recent tensions between India and China has led New Delhi to introduce a slew of measures restricting Chinese investments into the country, including a ban on 59 Chinese apps such as TikTok, WeChat and CamScanner. Pertinently, the press release stated that the ban follows the available evidence suggesting that through these apps, China is engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Earlier, in April, India issued an FDI notification stipulating heightened scrutiny for all inbound investments from neighbouring countries including China, with the objective of protecting its economy during the ongoing pandemic.

Moreover, a Cabinet minister was quoted as saying that Chinese companies would be disallowed from participating in highway joint venture projects and investing in the MSME sector. Do these measures breach India’s international obligations to Chinese investors under the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT)? India-China BIT status: The India-China BIT, dated 21 November 2006, came into force on 1 August 2007, mutually promising to protect and promote investments made by nationals of one state (Home State) into the other (Host State). However, this BIT was terminated on 3 October 2018 when India unilaterally repudiated it, seeking to renegotiate the terms based on the new 2015 Model BIT. With India and China not being able to agree upon a new treaty till date, investments after 3 October 2018 do not enjoy any BIT protection.

However, by virtue of a 15-year sunset clause, the terminated BIT protects investments made prior to this date for a period of 15 years. The investor protections under the BIT include the following:

(i) Fair and Equitable Treatment (Article 3): A promise to accord fair and equitable treatment to the Contracting Party’s investment in its territory. This standard generally requires the state to treat the investors in a non-arbitrary manner. It also requires the state to provide a stable and transparent legal environment, while also respecting the legitimate expectations of the investor.

(ii) National Treatment and Most Favoured Nation Treatment (Article 4): A promise not to discriminate between the Contracting Party’s investors and domestic investors in like circumstances, and the Contracting Party’s investors and investors from other countries in like circumstances.

(iii) Right against Expropriation: A promise not to physically deprive the Contracting Party’s investor of their investment or introduce any measure that would harm the value of the Contracting Party’s investment. However, an action by the state with a public purpose is exempt from this rule, provided it is not discriminatory and effective; adequate and prompt compensation is paid to the investor, in such circumstances, to make good such expropriation.

The state’s defences: Besides providing protections to investors, the treaty provides exceptions under which state measures would be precluded from liability. These exceptions are measures aimed at protecting essential security interests (ESI) or taken in circumstances of ‘extreme emergency’ (Article 14). The provision also requires that these measures are non-discriminatory and in accordance with the Host State’s domestic laws applied in a reasonable manner.

For a state to use the defense of ESI under the BIT, it must demonstrate that (i) the threat perceived is legitimate; (ii) meets the threshold of “essential security”; and (iii) the measure has a necessary nexus to the security interests of the state. An analysis of whether a threat falls within the scope of “essential security” is often guided by the definition provided in the BIT itself. However, some BITs, like the India-China BIT, do not provide such a definition. In such cases, guidance is sought from explanations provided under Indian Law and international precedent, including ICJ decisions. International precedents vary, ranging from a limited interpretation by the ICJ in Nicaragua v. USA, which suggests the requirement of a significant military threat, to a more liberal interpretation by an arbitral tribunal in LG&E v. Argentina, which included economic threats as well.

Some BITs incorporate a test of “necessity”, which requires a causal link of the highest order to be established in order to avail of the defence. Such a test is not expressly set out in the India-China BIT and hence it is arguable that it is likely sufficient for India to establish a minimal causal link to show that its measures were taken ‘for’ the protections of an ESI rather than show that it was ‘necessary’ for the protection of an ESI. However, it is crucial for India to establish this causal link based on material evidence.

India can also raise customary international law defences like the ‘Doctrine of Police Powers,’ which precludes an expropriatory measure from being unlawful provided it was adopted in good faith to fulfil a legitimate public welfare objective. To do this, India must overcome the hurdle of establishing that the impugned measures are not discriminatory.

Conclusion: Practically, it is critical for the parties to carefully weigh the consequences of their actions and strength of their claims. Treaty arbitrations take substantial time and money and an award either way can be significantly disruptive. While conducting this analysis, it is helpful to bear in mind factors that a tribunal would weigh while adjudicating FET and expropriation claims, such as the transparency with which the measure was introduced; whether sufficient notice was provided to the investors; permanency of the measure; evidence corroborating the legitimacy of the objective and absence of alternative less restrictive options. It is difficult to predict an outcome as the material evidence likely to be relied upon is not available in public domain; however, it is crucial to flag the above relevant issues.

Anirudh Krishnan / Radha Raghavan
Indian Advocates also qualified in England and New York respectively 
(anirudh@aklawchambers.com)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp