Saving both lives and livelihoods 

It has been almost four months now and we have become accustomed to living in pandemic times. More than anything else, it is the uncertainty that is most scary. While there is no immediate solution to end this, the wisest way is to stay away from both paranoia and a gung-ho approach. Paranoia is like slow poison whereas an approach to embrace absolute normalcy carelessly is suicidal, to say the least. Hence, we must strive for a fine balance, ensuring a slow but certain return to normalcy in an extremely calibrated manner.

The first thing to understand while reviewing our struggle against this pandemic is the complex nature of this calamity. Unlike floods, earthquakes or famines, this calamity knows no time limit. Besides, one can’t expect it to be confined to a geographical area. Hence, routine ways of dealing with disasters are not entirely relevant here. The key to success is in ensuring an enlightened participation of citizens, making it a war fought together by the government and the people.

Right in the beginning, due to the monitoring of the central command of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), things were handled with a much-needed decisive approach. With a successful day-long lockdown trial run in the form of the Janata Curfew on March 22, PM Narendra Modi cultivated the collective mind of the nation. When the first lockdown was announced, people realised the gravity of the challenge.

It was clear that without the relentless efforts of the medical and healthcare fraternity, police and other security forces, as well as people handling sanitation and conservancy, our efforts to fight Covid-19 cannot be a success. Again, in response to an appeal by the PM, people enthusiastically came forward and expressed their gratitude to all these true corona warriors who perform their duties braving serious threats to their life. Remarkably, right in these initial phases, India also rushed to the help of several countries, small and big, and extended necessary assistance in the form of pharmaceuticals. Mass production of masks and face covers as well as large-scale procurement of ventilators also started in right earnestness.

Later, while lockdown conditions were relaxed phase by phase, people also started working towards saving both lives as well as livelihoods. This was the time when people were expecting the government to come forward and provide some succour. With the multitude of packages announced and concessions extended, the Centre took several right steps in the right direction. Deeply conscious of the need to change the popular outlook towards such challenges, PM Modi, in his own inimitable style of urging people to turn a calamity into an opportunity, announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. He also urged people to be vocal about local, underscoring the core of his philosophy of engaging with the people through dialogue and emotional appeal.

With Unlock 1, in the spirit of federalism, the role of state governments increased as many things were understandably left to their discretion. But today, in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and a few others, the picture is hazy. More than the pandemic, the utter confusion on the part of the administration is causing great harm. People wonder whether lockdowns can save their lives any further, with clueless CMs at the helm of affairs. Many chief ministers, including the Maharashtra CM, seem to forget that the lockdown is neither a medicine nor a magic wand; it is just an exceptional administrative measure. Imposing local lockdowns at the drop of a hat or revoking the same cannot lead us to a lasting solution if they are implemented sans homework and, more importantly, without taking people into confidence.

While everyone shares the concerns of the Centre with regards to the urgent need of preventing the spread of Covid-19, some junior leaders in Maharashtra had loudly spoken about ‘Mission Begin Again’. Naturally, all had started preparing for this new beginning when all of a sudden, city satraps started announcing a lockdown again, adding to the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty.

Many believe that this re-lockdown just a few days after the declaration of Begin Again, or Unlock 2, smacks of utter confusion at various levels of the administration. It is believed that these are decisions taken arbitrarily and they can be described as a case of conveniently playing it safe. Let’s not treat lockdowns as a way to create an impression that the government is taking all possible measures. Due to this ad hocism and inconsistency, not just traders and shopkeepers, but many other professionals, industrialists, entrepreneurs and common citizens are greatly inconvenienced, leading to widespread frustration.

Having administered the heavy dose of lockdown multiple times, the Maharashtra government would be better advised to focus on a more practicable six-point formula based on the ‘back to routine, with caution and discipline’ principle. This would ensure both saving lives as well as livelihoods. These six points could be as follows:

1) Strict enforcement of personal distancing and wearing of masks should be ensured at all public places, along with provisions of stringent fine. Provisions should be made for further punishment in case of repeat offenders.

2) A rule to carry hand sanitisers whenever a person moves out of home and stringent fine for violators. 3) Framing of strict rules for maintaining physical distancing while using public and private vehicles, again with provisions for stringent fine.

4) All kinds of shops should be allowed to operate as per routine in order to avoid crowding in limited hours. For big shops, where customers enter inside, there must be strict adherence to the rules of personal distancing, masks and handwashing.

5) Open air plays an important role in preventing Covid-19 spread and hence public gardens, temples and open gyms should be allowed to operate with strict adherence to personal distancing and wearing of masks.

