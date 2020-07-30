A rare temple for Krishna

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Oothukadu, a village near Kumbakonam is home to a temple for Krishna worshipped as Kalinga Nartana Perumal. According to tradition, Sage Narada prayed to Krishna to provide water for this place and immediately a pond appeared from a spring.

Hence, the name Oothukadu, derived from the Tamil words ‘oothu’ (spring) and ‘kaadu’ (forest). In this pond, Krishna enacted the Kalinga Narthana episode (fight with Kalinga) in front of Sage Narada and the two divine cows Nandini and Patti, daughters of the celestial wishyielding cow Kamadhenu.

The main deity here is not Krishna, but a large stone image of Vedanarayana Perumal in a seated posture with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side. The processional deity (utsava-murti) is Kalinga Nartana Krishna, flanked by consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama, and with Nandini and Patti along with their calves. This image is believed to be Svayambhu (self-manifested). Kalinga Narthana Krishna is seen dancing with the left foot on the hoods of the serpent Kalinga and the right foot raised gracefully. There is a gap between Krishna’s foot and the snake’s hoods through which a piece of paper can be passed.

The right hand is in abhaya mudra (blessing) and it appears as though this deity is holding the tail of the snake with the left hand. However, Krishna touches the tail of Kaliya with only the thumb. Krishna, as a young boy, is shown fighting with Kalinga and the scars resulting from the whipping of the tail are seen on Krishna’s ankles.

Oothukadu Venkatasubbier (Oothukadu Venkata Kavi) who lived in the 18th century, was a Krishna devotee and a Carnatic music composer. Not being able to find a proper music teacher, he surrendered to Krishna in the Oothukadu temple who is believed to have blessed him. It is said that Krishna listened to his songs and kept the beat (tala) for him. There is a small shrine for Oothukadu Venkata Kavi in this temple.

