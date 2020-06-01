STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Appointment of Mehta stirs a hornet’s nest

Now with the appointment of Mehta, the Central government’s top law officer, as its counsel, Kejriwal has opened himself to attack from his critics.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tushar Mehta

After more than two months of political inactivity caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been some political heat in the past two days in the national capital after it was revealed that the Delhi government had approved the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as its counsel in a Delhi riots case.

Last week, the government submitted to the Delhi High Court that it had cleared Mehta’s name, prompting a fierce attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Leading the charge were Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, Kejriwal’s one-time cronies and brothers in arms when the Aam Aadmi Party was still a fledgling political outfit.

They charged the CM with being hand in glove with the Centre on the probe into the Delhi riots. The investigation by the Delhi Police, which is controlled by the Centre, into the violence that engulfed the city in February is widely seen as being biased.  

The allegation against the police is that while they have charged many lightweights for the riots, several ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra have gone scot free.

Now with the appointment of Mehta, the Central government’s top law officer, as its counsel, Kejriwal has opened himself to attack from his critics. Remember, just days before Delhi government made Mehta its counsel, the SG did not cover himself with glory during the hearing in the Supreme Court on the migrant workers.

Mehta compared the litigants and activists fighting for the migrant labourers to vultures, who prey on the weak and the dying. He has been widely panned for these comments.

Officially, there has been no comment from the Delhi government on Mehta. But Kejriwal should come clean on this. As it is, many felt that he did not do enough when the riots were going on in the city. Other than statements and meetings, not once did he go on the ground to provide succour and words of comfort to the riot-affected.

Although the Delhi Police does not report to his government, many felt he could have done better in relief and rehabilitation. He also has not raised his voice against the patently biased probe.

Even in the ongoing pandemic and the massive migrant crisis, he did not reach out directly to the poor people. Not once did he visit and inspect the conditions in which the thousands of migrant workers lived or tried to go home by train.

In the burning heat of May, without any protection from the sun, thousands of migrants with their young children lined up for a medical check-up before being herded on to trains for the journey home.
A government that projects itself as representing the aam aadmi, it could have done better.

H Khogen Singh
Resident Editor, New Delhi
Email:  khogensingh@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp