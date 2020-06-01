STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Let the teachers do their job

It seemed to be going okay. We did have a few wobbles here and there. The younger one didn’t want to see his friends like this.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

BENGALURU:  The boys’ new academic year at school has commenced. Instead of the usual back-to-school routine which involves picking up school supplies, trying on last year’s shoes to see if we can squeeze a few more months out of them, and a last-minute scramble to see which bits of uniform we keep, which ones we pass on and which ones get turned into kitchen towels, this year consisted of only one thing. We ordered two new Chrome books. 

The day before school started, I had a wobble. How was this going to be? Should I take the day off to settle them in to their lessons? Were they going to be okay? My fears were founded on a series of articles, forwards, videos and memes I’d consumed throughout the summer about the horrors of online school. The chaos, the technical glitches, the burnout. The next morning, the kids were at their laptops, they logged in and met their friends, greeted their old teachers and tried to suss out the new ones via small squares on Google Meet. They started the day with mindfulness, had breaks in between for snack and lunch and even dribbled their footballs and did jumping jacks.

It seemed to be going okay. We did have a few wobbles here and there. The younger one didn’t want to see his friends like this. He wanted to SEE them. The older one cribbed a little about not being able to chat with his friends during class. But by and large they seemed okay. As the days progressed, they settled down into this new normal. As parents on WhatsApp groups around me worried about syllabus sharing and textbooks and homework and whether the kids were doing enough or too much or too little, I had to keep reminding myself how privileged we were that these were the extent of our concerns for our children’s education. An article on an online news platform cited that only ‘8 per cent of all households with members aged between five and 24 have both a computer and an Internet connection’ in India while only 24 per cent of homes have a smartphone. 

The article also points out that while smartphones are fine for learning apps they aren’t suited for longer lessons or further reading. The numbers sharply bring into perspective how lucky a very small percentage of our children are in being able to even have an education to look forward to in the next year. Instead of worrying about if there’s enough homework, and how will they cover the entire syllabus like this and is this teacher too strict, let’s step away from the computers and leave our children to it, shall we? We didn’t sit next to them in their classroom before, so why should we sit next to them now? Parents, stay out of the classrooms and let the teachers take over. Our role over the next few months and possibly year is to keep an eye on our children for mental wobbles, stress and anxiety and do what we can to alleviate them. We are lucky that is the worst of our problems as parents. They are not issues to take lightly, but they are not insurmountable.

Menaka Raman 

The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp