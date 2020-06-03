STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Coronavirus and the supply chain

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it imperative for Indian manufacturers to rework their traditional supplier ecosystems

Published: 03rd June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Indian manufacturers to re-examine their supply chain assumptions. The supply chain strategy that made the most sense in pre-Covid-19 days no longer seems particularly smart.

Whether it is a big manufacturer or a small one, the basic theory of supply chain management over the past three decades focused on two goals. The first objective was to find a supplier who offered the best combination of price, reliability and quality to the original equipment manufacturer .

The second requirement was to work out the most efficient logistics so that the bare minimum raw material inventory could be maintained. An entire consulting industry grew to help manufacturers implement just-in-time inventory management. The basic idea has been to squeeze out all excess cost and inefficiency from the system.

For a vast number of manufacturers in India (and around the globe), the most reliable supplier of cheap and acceptable quality components or inputs has invariably been some company in China. From mobile phone companies to drug makers and from television manufacturers to toy sellers, too many Indian companies put the bulk of their component eggs in the Chinese basket.

The just-in-time inventory concept also meant that they held the bare minimum quantity of components and other inputs/raw materials in their premises or warehouses. While this is excellent for cash flow management—after all, idle inventory ties up a lot of cash that could be used elsewhere—it also ensured that any disruption to the supply chain would bring manufacturing to a grinding halt.

That is pretty much what started happening by the second week of March. First, the shutdown of Wuhan and the Hubei province put a spanner on all sorts of things—from APIs needed for pharmaceuticals to photoelectronic devices. It was not just the lockdown in Hubei. Beyond that, India’s lockdown announcement and lockdown announcements in different countries around the world also stymied cargo movement in ports and airports, quite apart from freight clearing and movement on highways. Global freight movement got affected as loading and unloading in docks became a problem.

During the national lockdown, some Indian factories got permission to continue operating at half or lower capacities because they were classified as makers of “essential products”. In general, food, hygiene and pharmaceutical companies got the nod to continue operating. However, unless the manufacturer was sourcing its inputs and components entirely from India, the factory could not resume.

This was one reason many pharmaceutical manufacturers, especially the smaller ones, could not work because they depended on APIs from China. One manufacturer of high-grade medical masks (N99) stopped work despite permissions because one of its filters was sourced from China. It was not just about importing critical components—sometimes even basic inputs were being imported by some companies because of the price and reliability offered by Chinese suppliers. Finding replacements at a short notice was impossible during the lockdown.

However, the supply chain disruption has not been limited to those who source inputs from China alone. Practically every company that depends on inputs from overseas has had to deal with supply chain disruption. Beyond that, even those depending on domestic inputs from multiple states have faced problems because, during the lockdown, each state has taken a different stance on what was allowed and what was not. Maharashtra and Gujarat allowed “essential goods” companies to be started early in the lockdown. But if they depended on any component or part from Andhra Pradesh, Assam or Telangana, they faced problems because these states enforced the lockdown far more stringently.

Consultants such as Bain & Co, McKinsey, PWC, KPMG and others have already started helping clients work on their supply chains to not only get back to full operations quickly but also build supply chain resilience for the future.

The steps include quickly working out alternate sources of supplies and building up an ecosystem of suppliers and partners who can help make up for shortfalls instead of being overly dependent on one supplier. For some big companies, it has also meant alternate manufacturing nodes. Others are contemplating the pros and cons of maintaining a slightly higher level of raw material inventory despite the costs involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often talked about India becoming a big manufacturing hub that can supply the world. While that requires systematic policy changes and long-term planning, the coronavirus pandemic could help in forcing big Indian manufacturers to look at sourcing more components from within the country than they did earlier. The Indian automobile industry has successfully shown that it can depend on Indian auto component makers. There is no reason why other industries cannot look at the domestic option afresh. And if they cannot find Indian sources, most medium and large companies will now be forced to look for alternate suppliers in countries like Vietnam, Korea and Taiwan among others to de-risk their supply chains.

Companies with financial muscle may go a step further. Over the past decade, a few companies have been strategically picking up a stake in some critical component makers. This is a worldwide trend. In the future, this is likely to accelerate as companies rush to protect their manufacturing productivity from global risks.

Prosenjit Datta

Senior business journalist

(Email: prosaicview@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp