Make-up wipes are from Satan

My mission as I speedwalk towards the finish line of this pandemic (when will this thing go away?) is to make you revaluate your relationship with make-up and beauty consumerism.

CHENNAI: My mission as I speedwalk towards the finish line of this pandemic (when will this thing go away?) is to make you revaluate your relationship with make-up and beauty consumerism. This week I’m going to beat back the ravages of time and come after your beloved make-up wipes. Think of these as that one ex who keeps boomeranging back into your life. It seems like a great idea at that point and so you keep inviting them back, even though they do a largely disappointing job. In both cases, you are only creating deep-rooted problems that would take a longer time to fix.

It would be healthier if you both said your goodbyes and if you break up with your skincare wipes. Wipes are great for cleaning make-up off your clothes, but they are pretty much the worst at cleaning your face. It’s like fake skincare because they don’t really clean your skin. All they manage to do is smear around whatever makeup, dirt and dead skin that’s hanging out all over your face, leaving it angry and irritated. They work only if you follow it up with a cleanser or a face wash. Now might also be the right time for you to consider how bad they are for the environment.

They don’t disintegrate into the sewage system, end up in our seas (like micro beads and glitter) and are usually not biodegradable. Do you want your cucumber face wipe to find its way back and end up on your plate next to an actual cucumber? No? That’s what I thought. You see, I’m staunchly against the “something is better than nothing” policy. Is i t a fact that rubbing cooking oil will moisturise my face? Sure, there’s some hydration in most oils.

Should I be using a kitchen cabinet moisturiser instead of what I am currently using? No! Just because something can be done, does not mean it should be done. I’m sure there’s a big life lesson in there that you can co ntrive for me. If you’ve got a face wash or cleansing water lying around in your bathroom, there is no reason for you to not walk, crawl or drag yourself to the sink and wash your face. It might seem like a great idea to leave a stash of “emergency wipes” by your bed (trust me, I did that too) but why risk another breakout? The make-up isn’t actually coming off your face.

Of course, there are passes to be given here, on the days when you absolutely cannot, leave a bottle of no rinse micellar water (Bioderma is quite fabulous) and some cotton pads. Works like a charm each time. My new policy is to head straight to my sink after a night out to take full advantage of my fast-draining energy. The truth of life is that you don’t need to be 100 per cent awake for Netflix but you might need to be at least 50 per cent awake to make sure you don’t end up taking a nap in the bathroom. Break up with those wipes!!!

SAUMYA R CHAWLA  @pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

