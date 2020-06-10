STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The principles of targeted hygiene

According to WebMd, “The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person.

Published: 10th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Glass, wood, metal and concrete — these are typically the materials in any architect’s palette. As design is quickly adapting to post-COVID conditions, it is imperative for the creators of surfaces to start thinking about these materials from a sustainability as well as ‘virus’ point of view.  

A current project of mine used a lot of glass in the façade. While evaluating all the usual parameters such as radiation, reflectivity and transparence that I typically study, I also had to look at the life span of coronavirus on glass doors before taking a final call on the material specification!

According to WebMd, “The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person. When someone who is infected coughs or sneezes, they send droplets containing the virus into the air. A healthy person can then breathe in those droplets. You may also catch the virus if you touch a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes.”  

However, the virus can live for hours to days on surfaces around your homes and offices like countertops and doorknobs. How long it survives does depend on the material the surface is made from. Since we encounter these daily, it is good to understand when and how often to schedule maintenance of these surfaces in our homes and offices. We also need to balance cleaning, so we are not using up too many harmful chemicals while trying to stay safe. The aim should be to learn how to use the principles of targeted hygiene to help protect from coronavirus and break the chain of infection.

Metal, glass, ceramics and paper have been shown to support the virus for the longest — a period of up to five days. Wood has kept the coronavirus alive on it for up to four days. Plastics support the virus up to three days. Other materials like stainless steel, copper, cardboard ranges from a few hours to a little over a day. With this in mind, targeted hygiene practices need to particularly focus on surfaces that are frequently touched by you or your family.

Every home is different, but common high-touch surfaces include: door handles, tables, chairs, handrails, kitchen and bathroom surfaces, taps, toilets, light switches, mobile phones, computers, tablets, keyboards, remote controls, game controllers and favourite toys. According to the CDC and UNICEF, if a surface is dirty, first clean it with soap or detergent and water. Then use a disinfectant product containing alcohol (of around 70 per cent) or bleach.

The top recommended product for killing coronavirus currently is sodium hypochlorite bleach, which is a powerful disinfectant. This bleach is often used to clean toilets, but it can also be diluted at home to clean floors and frequently touched areas. As this is a potent chemical it is important to follow precautionary methods while applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation.
Unfortunately, vinegar and other natural products are not recommended against coronavirus.

There is more research to be done around natural products and their efficacy against the virus. Go ahead, clean your surfaces as and when required through a targeted hygiene approach knowing how long between cleaning and what to clean it with. Stay clean, stay healthy.

Pavitra Sriprakash @pavisriprakash

The writer is an architect, urban designer, dancer and chief designer at Shilpa Architects

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp