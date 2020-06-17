Take care of your body’s storehouse 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liver is one of the vital organs in the human body.

CHENNAI: Liver is one of the vital organs in the human body. It helps in removing toxins from the body, imhelps with metabolism, stores vitamins A, D, E and K, and carbohydrates in the form of glycogen. It converts the nutrients we consume to substances that the body can use and transports whenever it is required. It also converts amino acids in the food to carbohydrate or fat and releases ammonia as a byproduct which is harmful to the human body. Liver cells convert ammonia to urine and sends to kidney which is then excreted.

In this modern world, we are exposed to many packaged, processed, adulterated foods and stress. Because of which the liver is overloaded. Hence, it might not be able to send the toxins and fats effectively from the body. There are few foods which help in cleansing the liver naturally and help in better liver functions.
lGarlic: It is rich in selenium and sulphur, both of which are important to stimulate the liver enzymes and help in flushing out the toxins. Allicin in garlic aids in liver cleansing.

Green tea: Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins. Studies have proved that these antioxidants protect from cancer and assist in liver function. The benefits will be more if green tea leaves are brewed and tea is consumed hot.lCitrus fruits: Citrus fruits like lime, orange, sweetlime, grape fruits, etc., are rich in vitamin C and anti-oxidants. Grapefruit contains anti-oxidants such as naringin and naringenin. This will help protect liver from injury and inflammation.

Beetroot: It is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants, nitrates and fibre all of which are cleansers of digestive system. Also, beetroot helps in improving the oxygen flow which will help in excreting toxins faster.

Walnuts: Walnuts are an excellent source of glutathione (antioxidant), omega 3 fatty acid, and amino acid arginine which helps in detoxifying ammonia.

Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, brussel sprouts are rich in glucosinolate, which triggers the enzymes of the liver and improves the blood levels of liver enzymes.

Avoid or restrict foods with high salt or sugar, alcohol and fatty packaged foods like snacks, chips, baked goods etc. Consume more of vegetables and fruits, have a variation in the diet, drink more water throughout the day and include the foods, which helps cleanse the liver for effective functioning of the organ.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

