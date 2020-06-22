STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The silent evil of elder abuse in India

Be it at home, in the streets, or old-age care facilities and hospitals, the elderly face various forms of emotional, physical, psychological and social abuse.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

senior citizen

Abuse at times is subtle and chronic, and difficult to recognise. (For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

They separated me from my books, I kept silent/ Then they kept me away from my wife, I still kept silent/ They put me away from my home, I had to keep silent/ My daily medicines provided me the only company/ My ‘age’ was a ‘burden’ and I lived in silence.” This excerpt was from the diary of a retired 78-year-old school teacher, who spent the last years of his life in an old-age home, far from his family and his self-built world.

These incidents of suffering are, however, not uncommon in old age and as a practicing geriatric psychiatrist, I encounter such stories frequently. Be it at home, in the streets, or old-age care facilities and hospitals, the elderly face various forms of emotional, physical, psychological and social abuse. It might range from neglect to physical trauma, food refusal to financial deprival, a casual insult to separation from the spouse.

But no matter what the form is, the impact is manifold and creates sustained mental trauma to the person, already shackled down by the grip of age. Being old is an experience of wisdom, but it also brings in vulnerability. Unfortunately, our surroundings exploit that part, rather than protecting them.
India is graying fast; a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation mentions that in 2016, the elderly (above 60 years of age) form 8.5% of our population.

With the WHO estimating that the elderly population is increasing by 3.5% per year, by 2050, around 20% of our country will be seniors. What these numbers do not predict is the consistent struggle the elderly have to face daily in the community. Historically, Indians are perceived as familial beings with young-old coexistence. In reality, it is a myth, as the International Network for Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) in its 2016 report mentions India as the leading Asian country in terms of elder exploitation and abuse.

The WHO defines elder abuse as “a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older/senior person”. Needless to say, expectation of trust forms an important part of the definition, as most perpetrators of the abuse are families or care-givers in old-age facilities. Besides financial exploitation of the elderly, casual humiliation, ridicule or criticism on grounds of age are such a common practice that it has almost become our lifestyle.

It reminds me of how insulted one of my friend’s grandfather had felt while travelling by bus when he was ridiculed with a sexual comment for sitting down next to a young lady as he felt sick. These are definitely not stray incidents; they occur daily, at perhaps every corner of life. It is just that we choose to stay silent about it and our daily neglect keeps reinforcing this abuse. Sadly, most elders in our country are unaware of senior citizens’ rights, legislative options and the right forums to approach at times of serious abuse. That adds to the burden, perpetuating this wrong behaviour towards them.

Abuse results in the elderly leaving their homes, overdosing on pills, refusing food and self-neglect. Mostly they lose self-esteem and mental strength, eventually giving rise to disorders like depression, anxiety and insomnia. The National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 mentions abuse as an important risk factor for suicide, and the overall risk of death by suicide in the elderly is double that of the younger population.

Abuse at times is subtle and chronic, and difficult to recognise. However, certain warning signs of elder abuse are multiple injuries or fractures, poor appearance, frequent infections, isolation, multiple bruises at inaccessible parts of the body, unexplained weight loss, refusal to feed or speak, signs of dehydration (dry skin, lips and sunken eyes) and apparent lack of cleanliness. These signs often do not need a doctor but can be picked up by a sensitive family member or a care-giver leading to early detection and consequent prevention of abuse.

During the present Covid-19 times, entrapment for prolonged periods has increased the rates of both domestic and institutional abuse of the elderly. This is a worrying social evil. The INPEA designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, mainly due to the increasing number of public-awareness events held by the WHO on this day for elder abuse prevention. However, like any other day, it will be lost if we do not give it appropriate relevance. Elder abuse is a social evil and reflects badly on our mental health as well. Many countries like the UK, US, Australia and Canada have strict laws for restricting elder abuse and it is high time our policymakers come up with necessary legislation.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, created an excellent impact on care for the elderly but fell short of combating elder abuse. Laws are confined mostly to paper and the inherent challenges in their implementation need to be handled. “No one asks, no one bothers, so no one tells…,” was mentioned by one of the old-age home staff, which cannot be overemphasised. Awareness is the need of the hour and all forms of medical, nursing, and senior care facilities need to be sensitive to this issue. Whatever the context is, it is preventable if detected and dealt with early. Ultimately, graying awaits all of us and the question we need to ask is: “Do we want ourselves to be treated the same way?”
Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Beautiful old people are works of art!” There is still time for us to help the ‘art’ that is our beautiful elders. (dr.djan88@gmail.com)

Dr Debanjan Banerjee
Geriatric psychiatrist, NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Senior Citizens
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp