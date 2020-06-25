STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Upskilling our nation’s young workforce

The unemployment situation can be tackled by providing skill development training at a much faster rate than is happening.

Published: 25th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Employment, jobs, youth,

There is a need to build entrepreneurship in the country. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

All developed countries have focused on building the skills and knowledge of their population for accelerating economic growth and social development in their nations. India is in a sweet spot as far its demographics are concerned. As per the National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015, it was estimated that the average age of the population in India by 2020 would be 29 years as against 40 years in the US, 46 in Europe and 47 in Japan. 

India has a great opportunity to supply a workforce to its industries and to the rest of the world. This is likely to attract foreign companies to set up industries in the country. The labour is affordable and the people are willing to work for longer hours than their counterparts in developed nations. The return of investment for a foreign company is much greater than it would be in other countries. In addition, English is one of the official languages, which makes it easy to work.

The Government of India, in the last few years, has taken positive steps to increase the ease of doing business, though there is still more to do along the lines of digitising land records, getting tax authorities to be more sensitive to foreign companies, reducing the cost of power, reducing GST, etc. It is working in the right direction. The unemployment rate in India as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy is 15.4 per cent as of on June 20, 2020. In June 2019, it was 7.87 per cent. Such a high unemployment figure is not good for any growing economy and it can create social unrest.

The unemployment situation can be tackled by providing skill development training at a much faster rate than is happening in the last few years. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) needs to wake up to the reality of the nation and work much better. Presently, only 2 per cent of the total workforce in India have undergone skill training. Three-fourths of the youth in the country have never enrolled for a skill development programme. The Prime Minister’s National Council on Skill Development recognised this fact and as an apex institution, aimed to skill 40 crore people by 2022 through its ‘Skill India’ programme.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is a great flagship skill training scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The objective of this skill certification and reward scheme is to enable and mobilise a large number of youth to take up outcome-based skill training to become employable and earn their livelihood. The NSDC is the apex body to implement this scheme.
It appears the skills ministry and NSDC have had differences over the last few years. The ministry is also unhappy with the low percentage of placement of students under PMKVY, which is under the close watch of the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the PMKVY website, in 2016-17, NSDC trained 5,57,000 people but placed only 63,000—a success rate of less than 12 per cent, against a requirement of 70 per cent. According to the Planning Commission, 85 per cent of the labour force in India has educational qualifications up to the secondary level, within which 55 per cent have an educational qualification only up to the primary level and a mere 2 per cent of the workforce has any vocational training. A lot of educated job seekers also are unable to find jobs or are settling for jobs below their capability and expectation. When we combine the first-time job seekers (level-1 skill), and upskilling and reskilling requirements, the need for skill training acquires enormous magnitude and unprecedented urgency.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) says, “The Indian skills ecosystem is maturing; and there is a strong intent from the new government to get all stakeholders aligned to the new ecosystem. However, coordination remains a key challenge. Clearly we need more action on the ground. We also need to identify skilling models that are workable at ground zero; learn from the practitioners who made a real difference and from projects that are innovative and scalable. The aim should be to create quality and productive employment opportunities.” Just providing skill training in itself does not solve the problem. It needs to lead to employment.

A model has to be implemented that provides skill training to the youth and then ensures they are placed in jobs in industries, or provided with micro finance to start a small enterprise. They can also be provided with business management consulting support to become viable. There is a need to build entrepreneurship in the country. It is extremely important to involve both public sector and private sector industries in every district where they are located.

It should be made mandatory for these industries to provide training and stipend to the youth who reside within a 25 km radius of the factory under the Apprenticeship Training Act and then provide them employment. This will also offer a skilled workforce to the industry. The skill training requirement is huge in India and the NSDC and other agencies need to work much faster, become more agile, responsible, accountable and transparent. It needs a leadership of those who are passionate about training and skill building.

Ashoke K Maitra
HR and Strategy Adviser to Industries
(ashoke.maitra@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Employment Jobs National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp