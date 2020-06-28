STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Hinduja row highlights need for succession plans

Every one  knows business families feud amongst themselves more than others. Of course it is all about property.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

AMIT BANDRE

Every one  knows business families feud amongst themselves more than others. Of course it is all about property. It simmers under the surface, and then occasionally breaks out into the open taking people by surprise. The Hinduja family too, with the split now in the open, has followed the same trajectory. The $11 billion group has made a mark in India with its three listed companies–Ashok Leyland, the second largest truck maker, IndusInd Bank and lubricant company Gulf Oil. The basis of the dispute goes back to 2014 when the 4 Hinduja brothers–Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok–had signed a letter declaring the assets held by one brother would belong to all the others; and that each of them will appoint the others as their executors.

The dispute was triggered when three of the brothers tried to take control of a bank in Switzerland, the Hinduja Bank, promoted solely by Srichand, using the 2014 letter. In retaliation, Srichand Hinduja, and his daughter Vinoo, have moved a London court, seeking a declaration that the letter has no value and praying for it revocation. The next step will be separation of all group assets between the 4 brothers. There is almost a generic cycle in the separations of business families.

When they start as traders and small businessmen, they stick together like glue and are fiercely loyal in times of adversity. The separation usually comes with success and at the end of a cycle of growth when third and fourth generation family members demand a piece of the cake. In the case of the Hindujas, they were first generation traders and merchant bankers headquartered in Iran. The split has come on the agenda when the third and fourth generation has come into its own. The Switzerland-based Hinduja Bank has Shanu Hinduja, the other Srichand daughter as chairperson, and her son Karam has just been inducted as CEO.

Boom bust-ups

The last two decades of corporate history in India have seen a boom in these family separations. Some of them have been peaceful and planned. Others have been messy. Among the quieter and peaceful divisions of family assets was in the Essel (or Zee) Group, where the patriarch Subhash Chandra’s presence ensured a stabilizing role. When in 2014, the family separated, Subhash Chandra took the `4,000-crore flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), while brother Jawahar got Dish TV and Siti Cable, the distribution arms of the group. Ashok Goyal took over theme park Essel World, and Laxmi Goyal’s family got Zee News and some other verticals. Some other separations have not been so cordial. Among the most bitter has been the handing over of the Kolkata-based M P Birla Group by Priyamvada Birla, via a will after she died in 2004, to her chief accountant and co-chairman R S Lodha.

More than the loss of assets, the Birlas are peeved seeing their family assets passed on outside the family. Then there is the genre of business houses which are all happy and well till the father and patriarch rules; but when he dies all hell breaks loose. Typified by the Ambani family battle triggered in 2002 after father Dhirubhai Ambani died, it was all about leaving without a clear succession plan for his two sons, Anil and Mukesh. The ‘ownership issues’ came into the open in 2004, but even after mother Kokilaben hammered a family truce in 2005, the fight for control over the vast Reliance assets continued for over a decade till Mukesh worsted Anil Ambani, and established a clear lead.

Succession plans

There’s something very ‘feudal’ about Indian capitalism. After years most companies are still ‘family run’ and have not evolved into the more efficient corporate capitalism where investment and ownership is independent of professional management. So while there are visionary entrepreneurs, the ability to build sustainable organizational structures has not been the best. A 2018 report by financial services company, Credit Suisse, revealed that India has the third-largest number of family-owned businesses in the world after Germany and China. Among these the larger 111 companies with a total market capitalization of $839 billion were family-owned. In this scenario, when family feuds break out, and division of assets is forced between family members, wealth built over decades is wiped out within weeks at the altar of greed.

Thus, crucial to the future of family-run businesses are wellconceived and ‘fair’ succession plans that chart the division of assets and handing over of management functions from one generation to another. Good succession planning ensures preservation of assets and ensures maximum returns for investors. It is also a bulwark against depleting court battles and hostile takeover attempts. Familyrun corporate groups have in recent years been investing time and money in developing succession plans. But repeated blow-ups, as we have seen in the Hinduja case, show they still have a long way to go.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp