Home Opinions

Imran hit by trouble from all sides

There is shortage of wheat, Pak’s staple. There are problems between Imran’s government and  the judiciary. And then there is the FATF decision 

Published: 05th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

Never a dull moment’ isn’t just a cliche in Pakistan’s case. Many a pundit with eyes riveted on Pakistan’s chaotic political landscape would vouch for it. And they may also add that in the 18 months under Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has become the new norm. IK, as Imran’s supporters fondly refer to him, had crashed on to Pakistan’s erstwhile turbulent scene as a saviour. His votaries considered him a messiah out to forge a ‘Naya (New) Pakistan’ reminiscent of the ‘State of Medina’ founded by the Prophet of Islam in the seventh century. However, while a new Pakistan, chiseled in his image, remains a distant dream—or a pie in the sky—the old Pakistan bequeathed to IK seems to be hurtling from crisis to crisis on his watch.

An under-performing, plague-ridden economy is becoming his Achilles heel. An average Pakistani, duped by his call of building the Pakistani version of ‘a new city on the shining hill’, can’t be expected to appreciate that the Pakistani prime minister was given a moth-eaten economy by his predecessors. But what matters to the common man, more than anything else, is his bread and butter. Imran’s rule is morphing into a nightmare on that sore point of bread for the common man. Runaway inflation, which has already spiked above 15%, is crushing poor Pakistanis under its merciless assault. IK’s economic magicians and spin doctors keep regularly churning out figures of the economy’s healing touch in balance of payments, etc. But these nuanced statements and number games make no impression on the common man, with his daily grind for bread for his children becoming a back-breaking chore.

Literally rubbing salt into the hard-pressed consumers’ wounds is the pinching shortage of wheat flour—staple diet for the common Pakistani—and sugar. Imran’s damage control to alleviate the suffering of the people is, at best, like treating cancer with pain-relieving pills. The IK-friendly segment of news media may propagate his messianic work in opening more price-controlled ration stores for the people but that kind  of band-aid hardly stems consumers’ bleeding. Imran’s image of an anti-corruption crusader has been particularly hard hit by media disclosures that shortage of staples—flour and sugar—have resulted from hoarding of these commodities. More damning is the allegation that many of those guilty of hoarding and price-hiking are some of the closest ‘friends and advisers’ of the PM. It’s ironic that the common man’s tormentors are sheltered under the messiah’s wings.

As if the commodities crisis wasn’t enough of a blight to tarnish Imran’s public standing, another crisis of a graver and more sinister kind has hit his government like a ton of bricks.This storm engulfing Imran is centred on the reference by the President of Pakistan—an IK crony and confidant—in the Supreme Judicial Council against a sitting judge of the apex court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the scion of a noble family from Baluchistan province, long plagued by an uprising of dissidents. His father, Qazi Isa, was a right-hand man of Pakistan’s founder M A Jinnah and his services to the nation have been acknowledged by all and sundry. The Pakistan Bar Council—the highest collective of lawyers—has petitioned the apex court to dismiss the presidential reference against Justice Isa. A full Bench of the apex court is hearing the petition. 

The cloudburst came on February 19, when Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, defending the reference before the apex court Bench, suddenly stepped down. He claimed he had resigned because the Bar Council had asked him to. However, the law ministry insisted he had been fired. A day earlier, he had reportedly made some unsavoury remarks and cast aspersions on the independence of Pakistan’s judiciary, which the apex court found unwarranted. What he said, exactly, may never be known because the apex court has put a gag on it. However, bits and pieces of his impugned presentation gleaned by the media reveal him lamenting that the judiciary’s independence was being checkmated by security agencies prone to keeping judges under regular surveillance and eavesdropping on their phones. Mansoor, incidentally, had cut his teeth in the army as a commissioned officer, before taking up law.

Defending his maverick move in a television talk show, Mansoor insisted that Imran’s law minister and the anti-corruption czar were both on board and privy to whatever he had narrated before the court. That points the finger at Imran too.In his own defence, made public on February 22, Justice Isa has blasted the highly controversial intelligence arm of the army, ISI, for hounding him and his family because of his ruling in the case brought against the 2017 siege of Islamabad by obscurantist mullahs sponsored by ISI. He had come down hard on the army’s blatant meddling in politics. Imran has kept a studied silence on the controversy. But the sordid saga casts a long and dismal shadow on his disarrayed governance. His cricket legacy of a hard-task disciplinarian is in tatters. Worse still for him, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in its recent meeting in Paris, has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list. And so another sword of Damocles dangles over Imran’s head.

Karamatullah K Ghori
Former Pakistani diplomat Email: k_k_ghori@hotmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp