Home Opinions

Trinity of challenges  keeps Modi busy as he  fends off opposition  

He listed three areas of deep concern — the trinity of social disharmony, economic slowdown and a global health epidemic caused by COVID-19 disease.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

In just less than three months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be completing his first year of the second term in office after he won a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls held in 2019. Modi’s aides and ruling party members do not deny that this period has thrown up such huge challenges for his leadership that some critics even question whether he retains his old popularity. In a sort of requiem for the present times, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh chose to pen an edit-page piece “with a very heavy heart.” He listed three areas of deep concern — the trinity of social disharmony, economic slowdown and a global health epidemic caused by COVID-19 disease. Even BJP leaders acknowledge that, as the ex-PM pointed out,  this “combination of risks hurts the soul of India and also diminishes our global standing as an economic and democratic power in the world.”

Modi, who closely follows his predecessor’s pronouncements, may not entirely disagree with his prognosis, but differ in the final conclusion about his government’s capabilities to weather the challenges. But where Modi and his party aides would certainly differ is in identifying the genesis of these problems and the solutions therein for a final resolution. Unwilling to be caught in a senseless blame game before riot-hit North-East Delhi’s return to normalcy, Modi has so far wanted Parliament to avoid vitriolic debate on the violence that has claimed 50-plus lives and left scores with gunshot wounds, besides leaving several houses, shops and vehicles gutted.

The horrible cycle of events started with protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act turning violent near the Jamia Millia Islamia in mid-December and ultimately ended up with showing the ugly side of the inter-community relations in times of Islamophobia — in areas known for criminal gangs, outsider-immigrant clash of interests and presence of terrorist sleeper cells. A lot of reportage in the western media, which have gone by coverage done by virulent anti-Modi outlets, have described the incidents as a “pogrom” against the Muslims, which have deeply upset the Modi government. Authorities have not minced words in describing the reports appearing in foreign papers as “highly one-sided” in a bid to show one community as perpetrators of the riots when available facts have indicated otherwise.

The mob attacks on police officials, causing death of a head constable and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, and grievous assault on a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) are pointers to other narratives of the violence. The discovery of acid cans stored on roof-tops in some localities and launchers for molotov cocktails are cited by them as further indications of a well-prepared plan by groups, which later bore the brunt of a counter-offensive.What has shocked many is the extensive use of country-made firearms in the riots and instances where “outsiders” led the mobsters and some policemen were said to be not acting in time. However, with a new Delhi Police Commissioner finally in charge, there is a sense of urgency to restore order and getting down to tracking the actual perpetuators who unleashed savage violence on numerous families.

Of course, Amit Shah finds his track record of handling challenges since the annulment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir coming under intense scrutiny. There is speculation over why the PM asked high-ranking National Security Adviser Ajith Doval to visit Delhi’s North-East areas to restore confidence among the communities and police personnel. On the other hand, the Opposition sees time running out to pin down Shah if the situation returns to normalcy in Delhi’s troubled localities too soon. Hence, the Congress MPs are more aggressive than ever before in the Lok Sabha where Speaker Om Birla has not taken kindly to their acts of carrying placards, rushing to the well, surrounding his desk and tearing up and throwing up papers at the chair.

Consequently, the treasury benches are restive too, and blame the Congress, Left and AAP leaders for inciting the anti-CAA protesters to get violent and even disrupt US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Capital. In the meantime, the Delhi government of the re-elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has realised the magnitude of the onerous task of getting riot-hit colonies back on their feet. Kejriwal walks on the razor’s edge under attack from his one-time admirers who see his balancing acts, including silence, as pandering to pro-Hindu voters. It is the handling of the corona contagion that engages Modi’s full attention. Not willing to be caught unprepared on this score, Modi has led a team of officials to act fast on detecting contacts, containing them and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Once well known in Delhi as the State Health Minister who popularised Pulse Polio campaign in mid-90s, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s moment of reckoning is back again as the Centre’s pointsman for determining how well India handles COVID-19. His first tenure as Modi’s health minister lasted only for five months in 2014 when he was surprisingly replaced by J P Nadda. It was in the backdrop of a row over the AIIMS chief vigilance officer. Modi brought Vardhan back as health minister after the 2019 polls.

Shekhar Iyer
The writer is a senior journalist.  This column will appear  every fortnight

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp