Glaring issues of doctors have not been addressed

The Budget for the financial year of 2020-21 is definitely better than last year’s as it has witnessed an increase of nearly Rs 954 crore for the Health Department.

However, there are a few glaring issues that have not been addressed. One of the major problems that doctors in government hospitals have been facing is the pending arrears under the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Again, no specific Budget has been allocated to clear these dues, which add up to nearly Rs 500 crore. We have been incredibly apprehensive regarding the implementation of PRC. The government teaching doctors have been drawing 2006 UGC PRC for the past 13 years, whereas State government employees have received two PRCS during the same period.

Our counterparts, Director of Medical Education’s doctors have receivedUGC PRC 16 as per GO MS No 15 Higher Education Department dated June 29, 2019.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Niloufer Hospital)