Home Opinions

Harish presented an unrealistic Budget with no bold allocations

While the State has increased the size of  the 2020-2021 Budget as compared to previous year, the very size of it is questionable.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presents the State Budget for FY 2020-21

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presents the State Budget for FY 2020-21. (Photo| EPS)

Telangana State budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday could be summarised as being unrealistic, constrained and promising only some incremental changes with no bold allocations. While the State has increased the size of  the 2020-2021 Budget as compared to previous year, the very size of it is questionable.

Tax revenue accruals have significantly come down, economy is hurt by recession, resource transfer has declined to the State by Rs 4,500 crore and is expected to decline by Rs 2,400 crore due to implementation of interim report of fifteenth finance commission and GST compensation of around Rs 933 crore is pending. 

In spite of such decline in revenue, the State government has presented an inflated budget, indicating that real expenditure will be much less than budget allocations. 

On top of this, the State government was bound by politically committed expenditures like Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, farm loan waivers, constraining how much money can be allocated to sectors like education and health, leaving no fiscal space for finance minister to operate. 

All this resulted in only incremental allocations for a few schemes and restricting the government from making any bold allocations.

There has been no strong emphasis on job creation or skill enhancement. 
Two noticeable initiatives in this budget are Rs 10,000 crore allocation for Hyderabad agglomeration and Rs 300 crore allocation for developing tourism along Godavari river front at Kaleshwaram reservoir.

Hyderabad is growth engine of State and is home to one fourth of State’s population. However, it is to be seen if this is allocation is new or just a pooled show of existing expenditures. Kaleshwaram tourism project is the right step in direction of infrastructure tourism.

(The writer is a former MLC.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T Harish Rao Telangana Budget K nageshwar rao
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp